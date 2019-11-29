Log in
KinerjaPay Corp Continuing Update on Financing

11/29/2019 | 12:01pm EST

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company, KinerjaPay Corp,  (OTCQB: KPAY) would like to update its shareholders and the general public today about its ongoing communication between Gabriel Capital Ltd's bank HSBC and the Company's local bank, China Construction Bank Indonesia. Both parties are still in the process of finalizing the receipt of Gabriel's HSBC bank guarantee. Over the last week, both parties have been exchanging email communications through the Company's representative as well with regards to the arrangement of the Bank Instrument. This process has taken slightly longer than anticipated.

Mr. Edwin W. Ng, CEO of KinerjaPay Corp said: "We are confident in receiving Gabriel's HSBC Bank Instrument, which will activate our already established non-recourse credit facility with CCB for $22.5 million, momentarily.  In addition, there are several other investor group's that have provided swift messages intending to send their bank guarantees. Once any major bank guarantee is delivered, we will be able to activate the $22.5 million facility. I hope to report to our loyal shareholders the receipt of our investment very soon."

About KinerjaPay 

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides an easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about KPAY's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, KPAY or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by KPAY with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of KPAY's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause KPAY's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause KPAY 's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in KPAY 's filings with the SEC. In addition, KPAY operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. KPAY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018 and most recently in our Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the SEC on December 21, 2018,  pursuant to which we are offering 300,000 Shares of 11% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25.00 Per Share.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co. There you will find access to all of our past press releases and SEC filings regarding the activities discussed in this release.

Media Contact:
KinerjaPay Corp.
Email: info@kinerjapay.co 
+62-21-2918-1336

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinerjapay-corp-continuing-update-on-financing-300966875.html

SOURCE KinerjaPay Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
