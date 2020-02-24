Log in
Kinestral Technologies' Executives to Participate in the JMP Securities Technology Conference

02/24/2020 | 10:15am EST

Hayward, Calif, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinestral Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator of smart glass technologies, today announced that its chief executive officer, S.B. Cha, and its chief financial officer, Anna Brunelle, are scheduled to participate in the 2020 JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in San Francisco. Cha will also be featured in a question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 3 p.m.

About Kinestral Technologies

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, beautiful, and architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Kinestral’s flagship product, Halio smart-tinting glass which can reduce a building’s energy consumption by as much as 20%, is the recipient of several innovation awards, including Architectural Product Magazine’s PIA award. Halio products are available exclusively through Halio North America, LLC or Halio International, S.A., Kinestral and AGC, Inc. joint venture companies. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

Myrna Nickelsen
Kinestral Technologies, Inc.
650-243-9804
mnickelsen@kinestral.com

Nicole Borsje -- Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
415-217-2633
nborsje@blueshirtgroup.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
