Kinestral Technologies Partners with Vitrum Glass Group to Produce Halio Smart-Tinting Insulating Glass Units

Kinestral Technologies, Inc., developer and manufacturer of Halio®
smart-tinting glass, today announced that the company has partnered with
Vitrum Glass Group to produce Halio insulating glass units (IGUs) for
multiple commercial projects in North America. These projects will use
more than 100,000 square feet of Halio smart-tinting glass produced at
Kinestral’s large-scale Taiwan manufacturing facility. Vitrum Glass
Group will begin delivery of the Halio IGUs to these initial projects in
the coming weeks.
The partnership marks a notable milestone in the deployment of Halio to
commercial building and residential home markets. It combines the
high-volume Halio glass production capability of Kinestral with Vitrum’s
large-scale IGU manufacturing capacity to service large numbers of
customers in North America. Kinestral chose to partner with Vitrum
because of the company’s 20+ years of experience in building IGUs that
meet architects' specifications for Pacific Coast customers, as well as
its commitment to excellence and quality.
“Halio is the most exciting glass product to come to market in decades,
and we’re excited to have been selected to build and deliver the first
Halio IGUs in North America,” said Thomas Martini, president of Vitrum
Glass Group.
A complete reinvention of electrochromic technology, Halio smart-tinting
glass eliminates the issues that plagued older products:
-
Natural Color. In its clear state, Halio looks like natural
glass, and it tints to neutral, cool gray shades.
-
Fast and Uniform Tinting. Halio starts tinting within seconds
and switches 10 times faster than older generation products. Tinting
is uniform across any glass sheet size, allowing unlimited tint level
options.
-
Customizable. Halio gives architects complete design freedom
and flexibility. They can specify coatings, glass color, and other
features to achieve performance and aesthetic goals.
“Halio is the best performing, most beautiful smart-tinting glass
product on the market. Our Taiwan factory is now producing large volumes
of Halio with the highest level of quality for customers throughout the
world,” said S.B. Cha, CEO of Kinestral. “Vitrum shares the same
dedication to quality as Kinestral, so we look forward to growing our
relationship and delivering on additional projects in North America in
the months ahead.”
Halio is available exclusively through Halio North America and Halio
International, joint venture companies created by Kinestral and AGC,
Inc., the world’s largest flat glass manufacturer. Additional
information about Halio smart-tinting glass is available at www.halioglass.com.
About Kinestral Technologies
Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies,
Inc., develops technologies that transform glass into responsive,
intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company’s
research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global
patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window
control systems. Kinestral’s flagship product, Halio, is the recipient
of several innovation awards, including Architectural Product Magazine’s
PIA award. Visit www.kinestral.com
for more information.
About Vitrum Glass Group
Vitrum Glass Group has been supplying North American customers with
top-quality architectural glass products for over 20 years from its
200,000 square foot sophisticated and highly-innovative manufacturing
facilities. Vitrum prides itself on working hard to meet the regional
needs of clients throughout North America. Visit www.vitrum.ca
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005740/en/