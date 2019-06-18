Kinestral Technologies Partners with Vitrum Glass Group to Produce Halio Smart-Tinting Insulating Glass Units

Kinestral delivers Halio from its manufacturing facility in Taiwan for use in multiple North American projects

Kinestral Technologies, Inc., developer and manufacturer of Halio® smart-tinting glass, today announced that the company has partnered with Vitrum Glass Group to produce Halio insulating glass units (IGUs) for multiple commercial projects in North America. These projects will use more than 100,000 square feet of Halio smart-tinting glass produced at Kinestral’s large-scale Taiwan manufacturing facility. Vitrum Glass Group will begin delivery of the Halio IGUs to these initial projects in the coming weeks.

The partnership marks a notable milestone in the deployment of Halio to commercial building and residential home markets. It combines the high-volume Halio glass production capability of Kinestral with Vitrum’s large-scale IGU manufacturing capacity to service large numbers of customers in North America. Kinestral chose to partner with Vitrum because of the company’s 20+ years of experience in building IGUs that meet architects' specifications for Pacific Coast customers, as well as its commitment to excellence and quality.

“Halio is the most exciting glass product to come to market in decades, and we’re excited to have been selected to build and deliver the first Halio IGUs in North America,” said Thomas Martini, president of Vitrum Glass Group.

A complete reinvention of electrochromic technology, Halio smart-tinting glass eliminates the issues that plagued older products:

In its clear state, Halio looks like natural glass, and it tints to neutral, cool gray shades. Fast and Uniform Tinting. Halio starts tinting within seconds and switches 10 times faster than older generation products. Tinting is uniform across any glass sheet size, allowing unlimited tint level options.

“Halio is the best performing, most beautiful smart-tinting glass product on the market. Our Taiwan factory is now producing large volumes of Halio with the highest level of quality for customers throughout the world,” said S.B. Cha, CEO of Kinestral. “Vitrum shares the same dedication to quality as Kinestral, so we look forward to growing our relationship and delivering on additional projects in North America in the months ahead.”

Halio is available exclusively through Halio North America and Halio International, joint venture companies created by Kinestral and AGC, Inc., the world’s largest flat glass manufacturer. Additional information about Halio smart-tinting glass is available at www.halioglass.com.

About Kinestral Technologies

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc., develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Kinestral’s flagship product, Halio, is the recipient of several innovation awards, including Architectural Product Magazine’s PIA award. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

About Vitrum Glass Group

Vitrum Glass Group has been supplying North American customers with top-quality architectural glass products for over 20 years from its 200,000 square foot sophisticated and highly-innovative manufacturing facilities. Vitrum prides itself on working hard to meet the regional needs of clients throughout North America. Visit www.vitrum.ca for more information.

