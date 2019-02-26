Kinestral's Halio Smart-Tinting Glass Becomes the Only Next-Generation Electrochromic Technology to Pass Rigorous ASTM E2141 Durability Testing

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. today announced that its Halio®
smart-tinting glass product has passed the US Department of Energy’s
National Renewable Energy Laboratories (NREL) testing procedures
according to the ASTM
E2141-06 test methodology required to meet the ASTM E2953 standard
for electrochromic product durability, becoming the only next-generation
product to meet this recognized industry benchmark.
Kinestral Technologies, Inc. passes the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratories' ASTM testing for its Halio® smart-tinting glass.
During the NREL testing, Halio windows were subjected to 50,000
switching cycles over a period of six months at temperatures averaging
185°F (85°C). The extreme conditions had negligible impact on product
quality and switching performance. Halio’s visible light transmission
was virtually unchanged in the clear and tinted states, and Halio still
looked like traditional glass in its clear state and still tinted to
neutral gray in its darkest state. Further, switching speeds remained up
to 10x faster than similar products on the market.
“To achieve Halio’s performance, our scientists and engineers invented
new materials and device physics that didn’t exist when electrochromic
products began to enter the market 20 years ago,” said Howard Turner,
co-founder and chief technology officer of Kinestral. “Manufacturing was
also a prime consideration as we developed Halio to make sure we avoided
the production issues faced by first-generation producers. Today, we not
only have the most beautiful and durable smart-tinting glass product on
the market, but we also have the largest, most efficient, and most
scalable manufacturing facility in the world.”
Halio smart-tinting glass is available exclusively through Halio North
America and Halio International, joint venture companies formed by
Kinestral and AGC, Inc. the world’s largest glass manufacturer.
“We partnered with Kinestral to bring to market a compelling occupant
experience,” said Marc Van Den Neste, chief technology officer of AGC,
Inc.’s Building & Industrial Glass Company. “This ASTM durability
certification confirms Halio’s quality, and that it’s the right
smart-tinting glass solution for our customers.”
Kinestral’s next-generation smart-tinting glass technologies and
processes are protected by over 100 granted and pending patents
worldwide. Production of Halio commenced in late 2018.
About Kinestral Technologies
Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies,
Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive,
intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company has a
growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and
smart window control systems. Halio™ smart-tinting glass is the
company’s flagship product. Learn more at www.kinestral.com,
and follow us @Kinestral
and on LinkedIn.
