Kinestral's Halio Smart-Tinting Glass Becomes the Only Next-Generation Electrochromic Technology to Pass Rigorous ASTM E2141 Durability Testing

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. today announced that its Halio® smart-tinting glass product has passed the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratories (NREL) testing procedures according to the ASTM E2141-06 test methodology required to meet the ASTM E2953 standard for electrochromic product durability, becoming the only next-generation product to meet this recognized industry benchmark.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005789/en/

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. passes the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratories' ASTM testing for its Halio® smart-tinting glass. Halio tints to block heat and reduce glare to create comfortable indoor environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the NREL testing, Halio windows were subjected to 50,000 switching cycles over a period of six months at temperatures averaging 185°F (85°C). The extreme conditions had negligible impact on product quality and switching performance. Halio’s visible light transmission was virtually unchanged in the clear and tinted states, and Halio still looked like traditional glass in its clear state and still tinted to neutral gray in its darkest state. Further, switching speeds remained up to 10x faster than similar products on the market.

“To achieve Halio’s performance, our scientists and engineers invented new materials and device physics that didn’t exist when electrochromic products began to enter the market 20 years ago,” said Howard Turner, co-founder and chief technology officer of Kinestral. “Manufacturing was also a prime consideration as we developed Halio to make sure we avoided the production issues faced by first-generation producers. Today, we not only have the most beautiful and durable smart-tinting glass product on the market, but we also have the largest, most efficient, and most scalable manufacturing facility in the world.”

Halio smart-tinting glass is available exclusively through Halio North America and Halio International, joint venture companies formed by Kinestral and AGC, Inc. the world’s largest glass manufacturer.

“We partnered with Kinestral to bring to market a compelling occupant experience,” said Marc Van Den Neste, chief technology officer of AGC, Inc.’s Building & Industrial Glass Company. “This ASTM durability certification confirms Halio’s quality, and that it’s the right smart-tinting glass solution for our customers.”

Kinestral’s next-generation smart-tinting glass technologies and processes are protected by over 100 granted and pending patents worldwide. Production of Halio commenced in late 2018.

About Kinestral Technologies

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company has a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Halio™ smart-tinting glass is the company’s flagship product. Learn more at www.kinestral.com, and follow us @Kinestral and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005789/en/