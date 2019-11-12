Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kinetic Business by Windstream Celebrates Small Business Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:31am EST

Company recognizes event’s 10th anniversary by asking customers to think big — #ShopSmall

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, is proud to recognize the 10th Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 by encouraging customers and colleagues to honor our vibrant and vital local merchants: #ShopSmall, #EatLocal, and consider how a dollar spent “in town” ripples through our communities.

In 2018, 104 million shoppers spent an estimated $17.8 billion on Small Business Saturday, a substantial surge in spending from 2017 when consumers spent about $12.9 billion, according to reports. When we shop small businesses, we contribute to more than half of all U.S. sales, and many of these are our favorite places to frequent — restaurants, boutiques, salons and stores.

“Kinetic Business by Windstream celebrates Small Business Saturday and enables local merchants and companies each day with high-speed internet and communications solutions, such as our award-winning OfficeSuite UC®,” said Jeff Small, president of consumer and small and midsize business markets for the company. “I will shop small on Nov. 30, but I support small businesses every day because it’s the most dynamic sector of the cities and towns we serve.”

Kinetic Business supports local companies’ operational needs. This year, Windstream has made Kinetic Business 1-Gig Fiber Internet connections available to 100,000 business locations across its footprint, helping those enterprises with big bandwidth needs compete for “big city” opportunities. Additionally, Windstream has activated tens of thousands of high-speed internet connections at homes while also raising broadband speeds to 100 megabits per second (Mbps) or more for hundreds of thousands of Americans — many of whom increasingly work partly or fully from home.

To learn more, visit kineticbusiness.com.

Kinetic by Windstream provides services to residential and business customers in 18 states. The Kinetic suite of services includes high-speed Internet, entertainment, phone and security products for homes and businesses.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aTRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:52aCYBERMARYLAND : Addresses Critical Risks in "CyberThreats Nevermore"
PR
09:51aEmbraer lowers dividend guidance, burns cash, as Boeing deal hits snags
RE
09:50aYIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:50aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
09:49aBORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - stock options, primary insider, repurchase of own shares
AQ
09:49aWEBSTEP : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders - webstep asa
AQ
09:49aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR PUMP, UNIT, CC AND IRBT : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
09:48aTHOUGHTTRACE AND TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Incorporating AI-Powered Contract Intelligence into Tableau Business Analytics Provides Transformational Insights into Unstructured Data
PR
09:48aBORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - stock options, primary insider, repurchase of own shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group