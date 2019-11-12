Company recognizes event’s 10th anniversary by asking customers to think big — #ShopSmall

Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, is proud to recognize the 10th Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 by encouraging customers and colleagues to honor our vibrant and vital local merchants: #ShopSmall, #EatLocal, and consider how a dollar spent “in town” ripples through our communities.

In 2018, 104 million shoppers spent an estimated $17.8 billion on Small Business Saturday, a substantial surge in spending from 2017 when consumers spent about $12.9 billion, according to reports. When we shop small businesses, we contribute to more than half of all U.S. sales, and many of these are our favorite places to frequent — restaurants, boutiques, salons and stores.

“Kinetic Business by Windstream celebrates Small Business Saturday and enables local merchants and companies each day with high-speed internet and communications solutions, such as our award-winning OfficeSuite UC®,” said Jeff Small, president of consumer and small and midsize business markets for the company. “I will shop small on Nov. 30, but I support small businesses every day because it’s the most dynamic sector of the cities and towns we serve.”

Kinetic Business supports local companies’ operational needs. This year, Windstream has made Kinetic Business 1-Gig Fiber Internet connections available to 100,000 business locations across its footprint, helping those enterprises with big bandwidth needs compete for “big city” opportunities. Additionally, Windstream has activated tens of thousands of high-speed internet connections at homes while also raising broadband speeds to 100 megabits per second (Mbps) or more for hundreds of thousands of Americans — many of whom increasingly work partly or fully from home.

