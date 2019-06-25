Kinetica : Brings on Strategic Asia-Pacific Leadership in Response to Strong Market Demand

Newly Appointed Senior Executive to Further Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Kinetica, the Active Analytics Platform for the Extreme Data Economy, announced the appointment of Stuart Fisher as President, Asia Pacific today. This strategic hire reflects the company’s continued sales growth and significant momentum in the region.

“Kinetica continues to accelerate, with yet another year of triple-digit growth across the business reflected in the APAC region,” said Paul Appleby, CEO at Kinetica. “Governments and enterprises across Asia have been leading the way in active analytics adoption and leveraging NVIDIA GPUs to fast-track business growth and efficiency. We are deeply fortunate to have the opportunity to bring on a high-caliber leader like Stuart to guide the massive, transformative journeys of our customers, with broad experience and skills to expand the business in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Fisher was Senior Vice President at Deep Instinct, and prior to that held executive roles as Regional Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific at Sophos, Regional Vice President at Sybase, and Senior Director of Asia Pacific at SAP. He will augment Kinetica’s presence across the Asia-Pacific region, building out sales, pre-sales, technical support, and Kinetica’s international partner ecosystem.

“Businesses across Asia Pacific are racing to leverage data as a core asset to create greater value and a better customer experience,” said Stuart Fisher, President, Asia Pacific at Kinetica. “There is a massive opportunity to propel our customers by fueling faster innovation and collaborating with enterprises and governments to build transformative active analytics applications across the region.”

Fisher’s hire follows on several outstanding recent accomplishments, including the appointment of Elizabeth McGlauflin as Chief Customer Success Officer and adoption by major Asia-Pacific brands from Japan to Australia, including Softbank, OVO/Lippo Group, and Telkomsel. In a recent independent technical review by InfoWorld, the Kinetica Active Analytics Platform was also recognized for excellence with a rare 4.5-star rating and received the sought-after InfoWorld Editor's Choice award. Kinetica Active Analytics brings together all key elements of dynamic analytics in a unified platform: historical data analytics, streaming data analytics, location intelligence, and artificial intelligence. The Kinetica Platform includes a distributed, in-memory, GPU-accelerated database that utilizes a powerful combination of CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs to analyze massive, complex datasets with millisecond response times.

About Kinetica

The Kinetica Active Analytics Platform combines streaming and historical data with location intelligence and machine learning-powered analytics. Organizations across automotive, energy, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, financial services, and beyond leverage the platform’s GPU-accelerated computing power to build custom analytical applications that deliver immediate, dynamic insight. Kinetica has a rich partner ecosystem, including NVIDIA, Dell, HP, and IBM, and is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Canvas Ventures, Citi Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, and Meritech Capital Partners. For more information and trial downloads, visit kinetica.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

