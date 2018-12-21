Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

King Kamehameha's Courtyard Hotel Creates Inspired Seaside Weddings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 06:08pm CET

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel announces all-inclusive packages for couples-to-be hosting their celebration on the Big Island. The hotel offers packages that include florals, music, photography and catering in an oceanfront location. Guests are invited to host weddings of up to 450 guests, with the hotel’s customizable “build your own dream wedding” packages. Recently featured on Hot Hawaiian weddings, the hotel’s prime location makes it the perfect spot for hosting your special day.

Wedding Venue in Kona, Hawaii
Ocean view wedding ceremony at the Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel.


With exclusive packages and captivating oceanfront venues for weddings big or small, the Big Island hotel can easily accommodate up to 450 guests. Wedding parties love hosting their rehearsal dinners during an Island Breeze Luau, and Honu’s on the Beach offers a great Sunday Brunch selection. With 452 guest rooms for out-of-town guests, the hotel’s convenient location lets your attendees explore all that Kailua-Kona has to offer.

Overlooking the sparkling waters of Kamakahonu Bay, this ocean view wedding venue in Kona, Hawaii also offers some of Hawaii’s most delectable culinary offerings right onsite. The hotel’s culinary team serves fresh, delicious Hawaii-inspired cuisine, specializing in seafood, sushi and local Kona produce, as well as refreshing signature cocktails.

Guests can also enjoy nightly live music at Billfish Bar & Grille, where they’ll find acoustic sounds by local musicians on an ocean view pool deck, from 6:30 - 9:30 every night. Valet parking is also available.

For more information or to start planning your special day at this iconic Kona wedding venue, couples can contact the hotel at 1808-331-6332.

About the Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel

Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel welcomes guests to the Big Island of Hawaii with immaculate accommodations and superb amenities. Located on the historical site where King Kamehameha, the famed King of the Hawaiian Islands, once lived, the full-service hotel boasts a blend of cultural sophistication and modern convenience. The property is just steps from the white-sand beaches of Kailua-Kona and offers many onsite beach activities. The shopping and attractions of Kailua-Kona are moments away. Airy, spacious rooms and suites feature plush bedding, free Wi-Fi, and private balconies, while the hotel’s delicious restaurants blend the flavors of Hawaii with casual, oceanfront dining. Celebrate a wedding right on the beach, or take advantage of the hotel’s spacious indoor venues for hosting a Big Island meeting.

CONTACT: Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel
75-5660 Palani Road Kailua-Kona Hawaii 96740 USA
1-808-329-2911
http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/koacy-courtyard-king-kamehamehas-kona-beach-hotel/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91f47ed1-d039-4ff8-bc58-e5d540f0fe76

courtyard.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:29pCARTRIDGE WORLD : Offers Top Tips to Reduce Spending
PR
06:27pDAKTRONICS : Provides New Audiovisual Experience for Northeastern University's Matthews Arena
AQ
06:25pSPAXS S P A : ILLIMITY supports OWL and the TAS group
PU
06:25pATTICA BANK : Q3 2018 - Financial Results
PU
06:25pCURRENT REPORT : RB 72/2018 Information on the disposal of a significant share package of the Issuer
PU
06:25pXCEL ENERGY : 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PU
06:25pBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06:24pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Index falls below 7,500 on negative sentiment
AQ
06:24pTOKYO GAS : First Gen pushes bid for Batangas LNG hub
AQ
06:24pHERITAGE CANNABIS : Applauds USA for Passing Farm Bill
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
2ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.