King Street Capital Management to Propose Slate of Directors for Toshiba Board

King Street Capital Management, L.P. (“King Street”), one of Toshiba
Corporation’s largest shareholders (owning approximately 5.4% of
outstanding shares), announced today that it intends to nominate a slate
of new independent Directors to replace a majority of the Board at the
Company’s 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”). The slate
will include King Street’s Co-founder, Brian J. Higgins. King Street
believes these candidates, which include seasoned industry executives,
investors and turnaround experts, have the necessary skills and
backgrounds to assist in unlocking Toshiba’s inherent value for the
benefit of all stakeholders and returning it to its rightful place as a
crown jewel of corporate Japan.
King Street also announced today that it has issued a letter to
Toshiba’s CEO, which, among other things, explains the reasons for its
actions.
The letter can be viewed at the following link: http://www.unlockingtoshibavalue.com.
Important Notice
This press release and the letter to Toshiba’s CEO were not prepared and
should not be construed to have been prepared to ask or solicit any
person to authorize King Street or any third party to exercise voting
rights on such person’s behalf with respect to the election of Directors
or any other matter to be presented to shareholders at the AGM. King
Street has not made any decision or determination whether it will submit
a shareholder’s proposal for the AGM or whether it will conduct a proxy
solicitation for the AGM. This press release and the letter to Toshiba’s
CEO do not mean or imply that King Street plans to take such actions.
About King Street
King Street is a $20+ billion global investment management firm founded
by Fran Biondi and Brian J. Higgins in 1995 with offices in New York,
London, Singapore, Tokyo and Charlottesville, VA. King Street employs a
fundamental, research-intensive approach across multiple strategies,
markets, industries and asset classes.
