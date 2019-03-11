Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

King Street Capital Management to Propose Slate of Directors for Toshiba Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

King Street Capital Management, L.P. (“King Street”), one of Toshiba Corporation’s largest shareholders (owning approximately 5.4% of outstanding shares), announced today that it intends to nominate a slate of new independent Directors to replace a majority of the Board at the Company’s 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”). The slate will include King Street’s Co-founder, Brian J. Higgins. King Street believes these candidates, which include seasoned industry executives, investors and turnaround experts, have the necessary skills and backgrounds to assist in unlocking Toshiba’s inherent value for the benefit of all stakeholders and returning it to its rightful place as a crown jewel of corporate Japan.

King Street also announced today that it has issued a letter to Toshiba’s CEO, which, among other things, explains the reasons for its actions.

The letter can be viewed at the following link: http://www.unlockingtoshibavalue.com.

Important Notice

This press release and the letter to Toshiba’s CEO were not prepared and should not be construed to have been prepared to ask or solicit any person to authorize King Street or any third party to exercise voting rights on such person’s behalf with respect to the election of Directors or any other matter to be presented to shareholders at the AGM. King Street has not made any decision or determination whether it will submit a shareholder’s proposal for the AGM or whether it will conduct a proxy solicitation for the AGM. This press release and the letter to Toshiba’s CEO do not mean or imply that King Street plans to take such actions.

About King Street

King Street is a $20+ billion global investment management firm founded by Fran Biondi and Brian J. Higgins in 1995 with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Charlottesville, VA. King Street employs a fundamental, research-intensive approach across multiple strategies, markets, industries and asset classes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pKALA PHARMA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pBOEING : Malaysia may have to review Boeing 737 Max orders - Nikkei
RE
04:13pJ. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended December 30, 2018
BU
04:12pESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
04:12pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pCASEY GENERAL STORES : Reports Strong 3rd Quarter
BU
04:12p3PEA INTERNATIONAL : Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:11pCALYXT : Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:11pENZO BIOCHEM : Reports Second Fiscal Quarter and First Half 2019 Results and Reports Progress on Its Investments and Strategic Goals
BU
04:11pBoeing shares, vanguard of the Dow, crushed after second 737 MAX crash
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data centre push
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : After Ethiopia crash horror, some nations ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.