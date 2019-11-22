Kingbostrike : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE DISPOSAL COMPANY

As at the date of this announcement and to the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, (i) the Purchaser is the beneficial owner of 50% of the issued share capital of the Disposal Company; and (ii) the Purchaser is an Independent Third Party.

The Vendor is a company incorporated in Singapore with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Vendor is principally engaged in the provision of electrical engineering services in Singapore.

Assets to be disposed of

Pursuant to the Disposal Agreement, the Vendor agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to acquire 50% of the issued share capital of the Disposal Company. Prior to the Completion, each of the Vendor and the Purchaser held 50% of the issued share capital of the Disposal Company and the Disposal Company is a joint venture company (instead of a subsidiary) within our Group. Upon completion of the Disposal Agreement, the Disposal Company will be wholly and beneficially owned by the Purchaser.

Consideration

Pursuant to the Disposal Agreement, the Consideration of 50% of the issued share capital of the Disposal Company is SGD480,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,765,000). Part of the Consideration in the amount of SGD310,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,786,000) shall be settled by the Purchaser in cash upon Completion, and the remaining Consideration of SGD170,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$979,000) shall be settled by the Purchaser in cash on or before 30 June 2020.

The Consideration as well as the method of settlement of the Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser with reference to (i) the net asset value of the Disposal Company in the amount of approximately SGD1,357,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$7,816,000) based on the unaudited management accounts of the Disposal Company as at 31 October 2019; (ii) the interim dividend payment of SGD420,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,419,000) declared and paid by the Disposal Company in November 2019; and (iii) the future business prospects of the Disposal Company.

In view of the above, the Directors consider that the terms and conditions of the Disposal Agreement, including the Consideration, are on normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Completion

The Disposal Agreement is unconditional and Completion shall take place on or before 31 December 2019.

Upon Completion, the Disposal Company will cease to be a joint venture company of the Group.