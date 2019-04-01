Kingdom HealthShare Ministries, LLC Announces Name Change to OneShare Health, LLC

The medical cost sharing organization previously known as Kingdom
HealthShare Ministries, LLC, is pleased to announce a change in name to
OneShare Health, LLC, (onesharehealth.com)
effective April 1, 2019.
OneShare Health is a medical cost sharing program which continues to
serve its members with innovative solutions to the healthcare challenges
that exist in the marketplace today. OneShare Health prides itself on
providing personal attention to each of its members.
The healthcare environment today leaves many financially insecure and
ill-prepared to handle even routine healthcare needs. Medical cost
sharing offers a viable, non-insurance solution to traditional
healthcare. With this model, member contributions create a collective
model that facilitates the sharing of medical bills amongst members for
services ranging from routine everyday care to catastrophic events.
“OneShare Health was created to meet and exceed the healthshare needs
of people united through our common core principles relating to faith,
life, health and caring for others. This is evidenced in our shared
Statement of Beliefs. Our new name, OneShare Health, illustrates the
practical nature and simplicity of cost sharing, as well as speaks to
our core philosophy that many are stronger as one,” said co-founder
and CEO Alex Cardona.
Members and clients can expect to continue to receive the level of
service and commitment to quality they have already come to know, with
the addition of wider product availability nationwide and membership
costs 30-40% lower than enrollment in traditional plans.
About OneShare Health, LLC
OneShare Health is not insurance. OneShare Health is a medical cost
sharing organization providing a unique, affordable, ACA-exempt
alternative to traditional healthcare. OneShare Health is a healthcare
sharing family that welcomes, invites, and unites those who agree with
our core biblical principles relating to life, health, and caring for
others, as evidenced in our shared Statement of Beliefs. With
industry-leading programs and an unparalleled member experience,
OneShare Health continues to grow its national distribution channels.
Thousands of members, clients and partners are being introduced to
simple, more rewarding answers to healthcare. At the core of its values
is the philosophy of giving back to others. OneShare Health continues to
give back to other charitable organizations.
