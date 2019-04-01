Kingdom HealthShare Ministries, LLC Announces Name Change to OneShare Health, LLC

The medical cost sharing organization previously known as Kingdom HealthShare Ministries, LLC, is pleased to announce a change in name to OneShare Health, LLC, (onesharehealth.com) effective April 1, 2019.

OneShare Health is a medical cost sharing program which continues to serve its members with innovative solutions to the healthcare challenges that exist in the marketplace today. OneShare Health prides itself on providing personal attention to each of its members.

The healthcare environment today leaves many financially insecure and ill-prepared to handle even routine healthcare needs. Medical cost sharing offers a viable, non-insurance solution to traditional healthcare. With this model, member contributions create a collective model that facilitates the sharing of medical bills amongst members for services ranging from routine everyday care to catastrophic events.

“OneShare Health was created to meet and exceed the healthshare needs of people united through our common core principles relating to faith, life, health and caring for others. This is evidenced in our shared Statement of Beliefs. Our new name, OneShare Health, illustrates the practical nature and simplicity of cost sharing, as well as speaks to our core philosophy that many are stronger as one,” said co-founder and CEO Alex Cardona.

Members and clients can expect to continue to receive the level of service and commitment to quality they have already come to know, with the addition of wider product availability nationwide and membership costs 30-40% lower than enrollment in traditional plans.

About OneShare Health, LLC

OneShare Health is not insurance. OneShare Health is a medical cost sharing organization providing a unique, affordable, ACA-exempt alternative to traditional healthcare. OneShare Health is a healthcare sharing family that welcomes, invites, and unites those who agree with our core biblical principles relating to life, health, and caring for others, as evidenced in our shared Statement of Beliefs. With industry-leading programs and an unparalleled member experience, OneShare Health continues to grow its national distribution channels. Thousands of members, clients and partners are being introduced to simple, more rewarding answers to healthcare. At the core of its values is the philosophy of giving back to others. OneShare Health continues to give back to other charitable organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005880/en/