Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingdom HealthShare Ministries, LLC Announces Name Change to OneShare Health, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

The medical cost sharing organization previously known as Kingdom HealthShare Ministries, LLC, is pleased to announce a change in name to OneShare Health, LLC, (onesharehealth.com) effective April 1, 2019.

OneShare Health is a medical cost sharing program which continues to serve its members with innovative solutions to the healthcare challenges that exist in the marketplace today. OneShare Health prides itself on providing personal attention to each of its members.

The healthcare environment today leaves many financially insecure and ill-prepared to handle even routine healthcare needs. Medical cost sharing offers a viable, non-insurance solution to traditional healthcare. With this model, member contributions create a collective model that facilitates the sharing of medical bills amongst members for services ranging from routine everyday care to catastrophic events.

OneShare Health was created to meet and exceed the healthshare needs of people united through our common core principles relating to faith, life, health and caring for others. This is evidenced in our shared Statement of Beliefs. Our new name, OneShare Health, illustrates the practical nature and simplicity of cost sharing, as well as speaks to our core philosophy that many are stronger as one,” said co-founder and CEO Alex Cardona.

Members and clients can expect to continue to receive the level of service and commitment to quality they have already come to know, with the addition of wider product availability nationwide and membership costs 30-40% lower than enrollment in traditional plans.

About OneShare Health, LLC

OneShare Health is not insurance. OneShare Health is a medical cost sharing organization providing a unique, affordable, ACA-exempt alternative to traditional healthcare. OneShare Health is a healthcare sharing family that welcomes, invites, and unites those who agree with our core biblical principles relating to life, health, and caring for others, as evidenced in our shared Statement of Beliefs. With industry-leading programs and an unparalleled member experience, OneShare Health continues to grow its national distribution channels. Thousands of members, clients and partners are being introduced to simple, more rewarding answers to healthcare. At the core of its values is the philosophy of giving back to others. OneShare Health continues to give back to other charitable organizations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novartis Announces $1.575B Acquisition Of IFM Tre
PU
04:42pKELLOGG : Insider Ownership
PU
04:42pNEXEON MEDSYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pPERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pTORO CO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:41pAIRCASTLE LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pTITAN PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:41pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pPREMIER GOLD MINES : to Divest Non-Core Assets
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : Aramco's $10 billion-plus bond plan shows profits put top earner Apple ..
2BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE AB : (publ) publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopian Airlines to give preliminary report on Boeing crash
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Lyft gives up debut gains on second day of trading
5CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About