Kingdom of Norway: R&I Affirms AAA, Stable

Nov 28, 2019

R&I Affirms AAA, Stable: Kingdom of Norway

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER: Kingdom of Norway Foreign Currency Issuer Rating: AAA, Affirmed Rating Outlook: Stable

RATIONALE:

Norway is a welfare state with one of the highest levels of per-capita gross domestic product (GDP) in the world. Its economy recovered from a slump stemming from lower crude oil prices, and is expected to grow at a solid pace. On the back of petroleum and natural gas-related exports and income from foreign investment, the country maintains robust current account surpluses, with extremely ample net external assets. The fiscal balance remains in surplus, and the financial system is stable. The strong economic and fiscal bases that underpin Norway's high creditworthiness are unlikely to be undermined. In consideration of these factors, R&I has affirmed the Foreign Currency Issuer Rating at AAA.

The economy, which recovered after a downturn caused by low crude oil prices in 2014 and 2015, is expected to grow at a solid pace, driven mainly by strong domestic demand. While the government moved to a more neutral stance on fiscal policy, and the current level of policy rate will likely be maintained for the foreseeable future, prices and the labor market are expected to hold steady. With the oil price outlook far above the break-even point price, related investments should expand.

Norway maintains current account surpluses thanks to ample trade surpluses derived from the export of petroleum and natural gas. The annual current account surplus is unlikely to exceed double digit levels again as a percentage of GDP, but there are no concerns about its external position. Net foreign assets that amount to more than double GDP also underpin the sovereign creditworthiness.

The fiscal balance would remain comfortably in surplus since returns from the country's sovereign wealth fund "Government Pension Fund-Global (GPFG)" are benefitting fiscal management. Outstanding general government debt is as low as 35% of GDP, and the government's net financial assets equal almost three times GDP. Although the share of non-resident holdings of government bonds exceeding 70% indicates refinancing risk, no concerns are identified at this stage, given the nature of the borrowing and repayment resources. The GPFG's high equity investment ratio suggests that global stock market trends may affect the market value of the fund and in turn the government's fiscal management, which R&I considers as a potential risk factor.

The financial system is stable. With reinforcement of capital adequacy underway, R&I has no particular concern about the soundness of the banking sector including liquidity. Meanwhile, the ratio of household debt, mainly mortgages, to disposable income exceeds 200%, which is among the highest of member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. When a rise in borrowing rates or a deterioration in the job market looks likely, close attention should be paid to the impact on private consumption and other economic activities as well as on banks' earnings and financing through, for example, covered bonds.

The primary rating methodology applied to this rating is provided at "R&I's Analytical Approach to Sovereigns". The methodology is available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

