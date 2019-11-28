Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingdom of Norway: R&I Affirms AAA, Stable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:18am EST

NEWS RELEASE

Nov 28, 2019

R&I Affirms AAA, Stable: Kingdom of Norway

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER:

Kingdom of Norway

Foreign Currency Issuer Rating: AAA, Affirmed

Rating Outlook: Stable

RATIONALE:

Norway is a welfare state with one of the highest levels of per-capita gross domestic product (GDP) in the world. Its economy recovered from a slump stemming from lower crude oil prices, and is expected to grow at a solid pace. On the back of petroleum and natural gas-related exports and income from foreign investment, the country maintains robust current account surpluses, with extremely ample net external assets. The fiscal balance remains in surplus, and the financial system is stable. The strong economic and fiscal bases that underpin Norway's high creditworthiness are unlikely to be undermined. In consideration of these factors, R&I has affirmed the Foreign Currency Issuer Rating at AAA.

The economy, which recovered after a downturn caused by low crude oil prices in 2014 and 2015, is expected to grow at a solid pace, driven mainly by strong domestic demand. While the government moved to a more neutral stance on fiscal policy, and the current level of policy rate will likely be maintained for the foreseeable future, prices and the labor market are expected to hold steady. With the oil price outlook far above the break-even point price, related investments should expand.

Norway maintains current account surpluses thanks to ample trade surpluses derived from the export of petroleum and natural gas. The annual current account surplus is unlikely to exceed double digit levels again as a percentage of GDP, but there are no concerns about its external position. Net foreign assets that amount to more than double GDP also underpin the sovereign creditworthiness.

The fiscal balance would remain comfortably in surplus since returns from the country's sovereign wealth fund "Government Pension Fund-Global (GPFG)" are benefitting fiscal management. Outstanding general government debt is as low as 35% of GDP, and the government's net financial assets equal almost three times GDP. Although the share of non-resident holdings of government bonds exceeding 70% indicates refinancing risk, no concerns are identified at this stage, given the nature of the borrowing and repayment resources. The GPFG's high equity investment ratio suggests that global stock market trends may affect the market value of the fund and in turn the government's fiscal management, which R&I considers as a potential risk factor.

The financial system is stable. With reinforcement of capital adequacy underway, R&I has no particular concern about the soundness of the banking sector including liquidity. Meanwhile, the ratio of household debt, mainly mortgages, to disposable income exceeds 200%, which is among the highest of member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. When a rise in borrowing rates or a deterioration in the job market looks likely, close attention should be paid to the impact on private consumption and other economic activities as well as on banks' earnings and financing through, for example, covered bonds.

The primary rating methodology applied to this rating is provided at "R&I's Analytical Approach to Sovereigns". The methodology is available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

■Contact

: Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept.

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471E-mail.infodept@r-i.co.jp

■Media Contact

: Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan https://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment.

R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,

© Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

NEWS RELEASE

R&I RATINGS:

ISSUER:

Kingdom of Norway

Foreign Currency Issuer Rating

RATING:

AAA, Affirmed

RATING OUTLOOK:

Stable

■Contact

: Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept.

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471E-mail.infodept@r-i.co.jp

■Media Contact

: Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan https://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment.

R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,

© Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Disclaimer

R&I - Rating and Investment Information Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aMALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Investment income pushes up profit for Malaysia's Maybank
RE
01:43aASX : Banks Remain Optimistic on Economic Prospects Based on Banking Sector Outlook Survey
PU
01:43aSGS : Updated EN Standards for Indoor Candles Published
PU
01:37aE ON : Innogy cuts outlook for retail unit on British market
RE
01:36aNORTH ENERGY ASA : - Results for the third quarter 2019
AQ
01:36aELEKTA : Interim report, May-October 2019/20
AQ
01:36aKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : Presentation - SpareBank 1 Markets Investor Event
AQ
01:35aTMB BANK PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of TMB-T1 (F53-5)
PU
01:35aJAPAN EXCHANGE : An Additional Member Appointed to the Dentsu Japan Network Board
PU
01:35aELEKTA : Interim report, May–October 2019/20
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4Oil drops after U.S. inventory build, new output record
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Scandal-hit Westpac to refund some buyers of new shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group