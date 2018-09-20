Kingfish : DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

Kingfish Limited
Phone +64 9 489 7094
Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna
Auckland 0740
20 September 2018
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED
Kingfish Limited (Kingfish) advises that the share price used to calculated entitlements under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the DRP) has been set at $1.3522.
This is the volume weighted average price of all Kingfish shares traded on the NZX Main Board during the five trading days from and including the ex-dividend date (being 12 September 2018), less a 3.0% discount.
The new shares will be issued on the dividend payment date (being 28 September 2018) to those shareholders who have elected to participate in the DRP.
