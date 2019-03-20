Kingfish : DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

Kingfish Limited

21 March 2019

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

Kingfish Limited (Kingfish) advises that the share price used to calculated entitlements under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the DRP) has been set at $1.3316.

This is the volume weighted average price of all Kingfish shares traded on the NZX Main Board during the five trading days from and including the ex-dividend date (being 13 March 2019), less a 3.0% discount.

The new shares will be issued on the dividend payment date (being 28 March 2019) to those shareholders who have elected to participate in the DRP.

