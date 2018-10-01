Kingfish : KFL - AMENDED - Issue of Securities 28 September 2018

1 October 2018

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

Please note: this notice is being reissued due to the total number of securities in existence after the issue has been amended.

ISSUE OF SECURITIES

For the purposes of Listing Rule 7.12.1, Kingfish Limited advises that the following shares have been issued on 28 September 2018.

a) Class of security and ISIN: Ordinary shares NZKFLE0001S0 b) Number of ordinary shares issued: 1,632,100 c) Issue Price: $1.3522 d) Payment: Consideration satisfied pursuant to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. 115,508 shares are issued from treasury stock and 1,516,592 by way of new shares issued. e) Amount paid up: Fully paid f) Principal terms: Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares. g) Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue: 0.8375% h) Reason for the issue: Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. i) Specific authority for the issue: Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.3.10 (e) j) Terms or details of the issue: Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares. k) Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue: 194,874,694 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock of 12,787) l) Treasury stock: Not applicable m) Date of issue: 28 September 2018