Kingfish : KFL - August 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Environment

Kingfish achieved an adjusted NAV return of 4.3% in July. The New Zealand market continued its 2019 'clean sheet' with a 3.4% return in July (S&P/NZX50G) - so far every month has been positive for the calendar year. New Zealand continues to perform well compared to global markets, supported by low interest rates. It's worth noting however that at the time of putting this monthly update together higher levels of volatility have returned to the markets in early August.

The Portfolio

It was a relatively quiet month in terms of news flow ahead of the August reporting season.

a2 Milk shares returned a stellar 22.8% in the month, justifying our decision to top up our position on weakness in the preceding months. We attended Synlait's investor day, which showcased that a2 has a best-in-class manufacturing partner. The Dunsandel plant where most of a2's infant formula is manufactured is very impressive in terms of its cleanliness, newness, and levels of automation. It was great to see the infant formula canning line rapidly firing through tin after tin of a2's Stage 3 product. Synlait commented that unplanned stoppages are now more infrequent which we think significantly increases the actual capacity of the plant. This should support a2's strong volume growth and also creates cost benefits for a2.

Mainfreight released its semi-annual newsletter and provided a trading update at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The company is continuing to get traction with its sales efforts in the US and Europe and has a