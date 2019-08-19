Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL - August 2019 monthly update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

Monthly Update

August 2019

KFL NAV

SHARE PRICE

DISCOUNT1

$1.62

$1.46

10.0%

as at 31 July 2019

A word from the Manager

Market Environment

Kingfish achieved an adjusted NAV return of 4.3% in July. The New Zealand market continued its 2019 'clean sheet' with a 3.4% return in July (S&P/NZX50G) - so far every month has been positive for the calendar year. New Zealand continues to perform well compared to global markets, supported by low interest rates. It's worth noting however that at the time of putting this monthly update together higher levels of volatility have returned to the markets in early August.

The Portfolio

It was a relatively quiet month in terms of news flow ahead of the August reporting season.

a2 Milk shares returned a stellar 22.8% in the month, justifying our decision to top up our position on weakness in the preceding months. We attended Synlait's investor day, which showcased that a2 has a best-in-class manufacturing partner. The Dunsandel plant where most of a2's infant formula is manufactured is very impressive in terms of its cleanliness, newness, and levels of automation. It was great to see the infant formula canning line rapidly firing through tin after tin of a2's Stage 3 product. Synlait commented that unplanned stoppages are now more infrequent which we think significantly increases the actual capacity of the plant. This should support a2's strong volume growth and also creates cost benefits for a2.

Mainfreight released its semi-annual newsletter and provided a trading update at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The company is continuing to get traction with its sales efforts in the US and Europe and has a

strong forward looking pipeline of opportunities to add new customers. These addressable markets are huge, with Mainfreight's current operations barely scratching the surface, and represents long duration growth opportunities.

Auckland Airport dipped 5.5% during the month, giving back some of the strong recent gains. New Zealand will introduce a $35 International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) later in 2019 on all international visitor arrivals excluding Australia and the Pacific. At the margin we think this may dampen tourism flows and it would appear that the market has adopted a similar view, given the recent share price weakness.

Portfolio Changes

We added slightly to the position in Mainfreight during the month and trimmed Freightways. We think Mainfreight's prospects in the US and Europe remain under-appreciated.

Sam Dickie

Senior Portfolio Manager

Fisher Funds Management Limited

1 Share Price Discount to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis)

1

Key Details

as at 31 July 2019

FUND TYPE

Listed Investment Company

Sector Split

as at 31 July 2019

CONSUMER

DISCRETIONARY

INVESTS IN

Growing New Zealand companies

LISTING DATE

31 March 2004

FINANCIAL YEAR END

31 March

TYPICAL PORTFOLIO

15-25 stocks

SIZE

INVESTMENT CRITERIA

Long-term growth

PERFORMANCE

Long-term growth of capital and

OBJECTIVE

dividends

TAX STATUS

Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)

MANAGER

Fisher Funds Management

Limited

1.25% of gross asset value

(reduced by 0.10% for every

MANAGEMENT

1% of underperformance

FEE RATE

relative to the change in the

NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index with

a floor of 0.75%)

PERFORMANCE

Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank

FEE HURDLE

Bill Index + 7%

PERFORMANCE FEE

10% of returns in excess of

benchmark and high water mark

HIGH WATER MARK

$1.47

PERFORMANCE FEE CAP

1.25%

SHARES ON ISSUE

242m

MARKET

$354m

CAPITALISATION

GEARING

None (maximum permitted 20%

of gross asset value)

MATERIALS

1%

INFORMATION

TECHNOLOGY

7%

UTILITIES

11%

CONSUMER

STAPLES

19%

The Kingfish portfolio also holds cash

1%

INDUSTRIALS

28%

HEALTH CARE

27%

Performance

to 31 July 2019

1 Month

3 Months

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

(annualised)

(annualised)

Company Performance

Total Shareholder Return

+2.4%

+4.7%

+16.0%

+13.5%

+12.6%

Adjusted NAV Return

+4.4%

+8.1%

+20.5%

+14.7%

+14.5%

Portfolio Performance

Gross Performance Return

+5.0%

+9.1%

+24.9%

+17.6%

+17.4%

S&P/NZX50G Index

+3.4%

+8.4%

+21.7%

+13.9%

+16.0%

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Kingfish uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows: »» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions after fees and tax,

»» adjusted NAV return - the net return to an investor after fees and tax,

»» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection, before fees and tax, and

»» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non- GAAP measures are described in the Kingfish Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://kingfish.co.nz/about-kingfish/kingfish-policies/

2

Total Shareholder Return

to 31 July 2019

Share Price/Total Shareholder Return

$5.00

Share Price

Total Shareholder Return

$4.50

$4.00

$3.50

$3.00

$2.50

$2.00

$1.50

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

Mar

Mar

Mar

2017

2018

2019

July's Biggest Movers

Typically the Kingfish portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.

THE A2 MILK

RYMAN HEALTHCARE

FISHER & PAYKEL

AUCKLAND

PUSHPAY HOLDINGS

COMPANY

HEALTHCARE

INTERNATIONAL

+23%

+10%

+7%

AIRPORT

-13%

-6%

5 Largest Portfolio Positions

as at 31 July 2019

THE A2 MILK

FISHER & PAYKEL

MAINFREIGHT

INFRATIL

FREIGHTWAYS

COMPANY

HEALTHCARE

15%

14%

13%

8%

7%

The remaining portfolio is made up of another 10 stocks and cash.

3

About Kingfish

Kingfish is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio

of between 15 and 25 quality growing New Zealand companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.

Management

Kingfish's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Sam Dickie (Senior Portfolio Manager), Zoie Regan (Senior Investment Analyst) and Matt Peek (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Kingfish portfolio. Together they have over 40 years combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality New Zealand companies that Kingfish targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.

Board

The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Kingfish comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell, and Andy Coupe; and non-independent director Carmel Fisher.

Capital Management Strategies

Regular Dividends

»» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in June 2009

»» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly

»» Dividends paid by Kingfish may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital

»» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

»» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price

»» Kingfish became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax

Share Buyback Programme

»» Kingfish has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 9.7m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2019

»» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock

»» Shares held as treasury stock are available to be reissued for the dividend reinvestment plan

Warrants

»» Warrants put Kingfish in a better position to grow further, operate efficiently and pursue other capital structure initiatives as appropriate

»» A warrant is the right, not the obligation, to purchase an ordinary share in Kingfish at a fixed price on a fixed date

»» There are currently no warrants on issue

Disclaimer: The information in this update has been prepared as at the date noted on the front page. The information has been prepared as a general summary of the matters covered only, and it is by necessity brief. The information and opinions are based upon sources which are believed to be reliable, but Kingfish Limited and its officers and directors make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. The update is not intended to constitute professional or investment advice and should not be relied upon in making any investment decisions. Professional financial advice from an authorised financial adviser should be taken before making an investment. To the extent that the update contains data relating to the historical performance of Kingfish Limited or its portfolio companies, please note that fund performance can and will vary and that future results may have no correlation with results historically achieved.

Kingfish Limited

Computershare Investor Services Limited

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland 0740

Private Bag 92119, Auckland 1142

Phone: +64 9 489 7094 | Fax: +64 9 489 7139

Phone: +64 9 488 8777 | Fax: +64 9 488 8787

Email: enquire@kingfish.co.nz | www.kingfish.co.nz

Email: enquiry@computershare.co.nz | www.computershare.com/nz

4

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 03:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:40pBHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
RE
11:36pEESTech announces Environmental Impact Assessment for Samancor project
PR
11:32pIndonesian planters see drought hitting palm oil output
RE
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against WageWorks, Inc.
GL
11:30pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against PCM, Inc.
GL
11:24pHENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT : China pig farmer profits soar after disease wipes out third of herd, boosts prices
RE
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - August 2019 monthly update
PU
11:22pKINGFISH : KFL - August 2019 monthly update
PU
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Commentary for the year ended 30 June 2019)
PU
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Appendix 1 - 30 June 2019)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
3OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
4BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group