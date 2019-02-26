Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosure - Alistair Ryan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:28pm EST

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:Kingfish Limited 27-Feb-19 21-Dec-18

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Alistair Bruce Ryan Kingfish Limited n/a

Position held in listed issuer:

Director

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Ordinary shares

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

Registered holder and beneficial owner

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

37,952 ordinary shares 0 ordinary shares Alistair Bruce Ryan JLO Trust

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled: Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

One

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction: Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period: Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal: Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,- Number held in class: Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative: Details of derivative,-

Warrants

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled: Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,- Parties to the derivative:

$453.55 (9,071 warrants @ $0.05 warrant price)

Cash settled

12-Jul-19

12-Jul-19

$1.37 per warrant, adjusted down for dividends declared during the period.

n/a

Alistair Ryan

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

n/a

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature: or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pPLAZA RETAIL REIT : Announces its Year End Results
AQ
07:04pSankhya and GA-ASI Collaborate on Simulation and Training for India
BU
07:03pNORTHERN TRUST : Annual report to shareholders 2018
PU
07:03pAZURRX BIOPHARMA : General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership
PU
07:03pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : SVB/LEERINK Global Healthcare Conference
PU
07:03pNORTHERN TRUST : 2018 Form 10-K
PU
07:02pNew York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
07:01pClientron to Display its Latest POS Terminals at RETAILTECH JAPAN 2019
BU
07:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR SOGO, MAXR, SVXY AND CVS : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
07:01pCAMBRIDGE MECHATRONICS : technologies integrated into Qualcomm's chips with TDK smartphone camera software controller
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
5BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC : BAUSCH HEALTH : to Acquire Certain Assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.