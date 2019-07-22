Log in
Kingfish : KFL - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (KFL - Ongoing Disclosure Notice (Alistair Ryan))

07/22/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer:

Date this disclosure made:

Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Kingfish Limited

23-Jul-19

1-Jul-19

Alistair Bruce Ryan

Kingfish Limited

n/a

Director

Ordinary shares

Registered holder & beneficial owner

3,387 ordinary shares

12,458 ordinary shares

Alistair Bruce Ryan

Alistair Bruce Ryan

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable) Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

One

18-Jul-19

9,071 shares issued under the Kingfish warrant exercise terms.

None

$11,338.75 (9,071 shares @ $1.25 exercise price)

One

Not during closed period

n/a

n/a

Ordinary Shares

Registered holder and beneficial owner

38,793 ordinary shares

JLO Trust

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 00:44:04 UTC
