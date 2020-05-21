Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL) Date of FY2020 Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 11:22pm EDT

22 May 2020

Company Announcement

Kingfish (KFL) Date of FY2020 Results Announcement

NZX-listed investment company Kingfish Limited (NZX:KFL) will announce its results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on 22 June 2020.

COVID-19 Class Waiver

On 19 March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 situation, NZX Regulation granted a class waiver under which the timing requirements for the release of results announcements and annual reports were extended for issuers with certain balance dates, if those issuers consider they require that additional time to meet these periodic reporting requirements.

Under the class waiver, issuers have up to an additional 30 days to prepare and release results announcements and up to an additional two months to prepare and release annual reports.

Kingfish has considered the impact of COVID-19 and has determined that additional time is required to meet its periodic reporting requirements. Kingfish will therefore be relying on the class waiver outlined above in relation to its full year results announcement and the release of its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Burns

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel: (09) 484 0352

About Kingfish

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on the NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on the NZX Main Board, NZX Alternative Market or unlisted companies. /ends

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 03:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:24aROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics
RE
01:14aKAHOOT : Annual Report for 2019
AQ
01:08aPANASONIC : pulls plug on white goods production in Thailand
AQ
01:07aANNOUNCEMENT OF ISSUE OF THE 58TH, THE 59TH, THE 60TH AND THE 61TH DOMESTIC UNSECURED NOTES[PDF : 155kb]
PU
01:06aPUBLIC BANK : 1Q Profit Down 5.7% on Lower Rates
DJ
01:05aBaloise expands its ‘Home' ecosystem with equity investment in Batmaid
TE
01:03aRoche acquires Stratos Genomics to further develop DNA based sequencing for diagnostic use
GL
01:02aADEVINTA : ADE) - Share buyback
AQ
01:01aROCHE : New Longer-Term Data Reinforce Safety of Genentech's Satralizumab in Adults and Adolescents With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
BU
01:00aNew longer-term data reinforce safety of Roche's satralizumab in adults and adolescents with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : board looks set to win latest battle with Stelios
3WESFARMERS LIMITED : Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump
4Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence o..
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group