22 May 2020

Company Announcement

Kingfish (KFL) Date of FY2020 Results Announcement

NZX-listed investment company Kingfish Limited (NZX:KFL) will announce its results for the year ended 31 March 2020 on 22 June 2020.

COVID-19 Class Waiver

On 19 March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 situation, NZX Regulation granted a class waiver under which the timing requirements for the release of results announcements and annual reports were extended for issuers with certain balance dates, if those issuers consider they require that additional time to meet these periodic reporting requirements.

Under the class waiver, issuers have up to an additional 30 days to prepare and release results announcements and up to an additional two months to prepare and release annual reports.

Kingfish has considered the impact of COVID-19 and has determined that additional time is required to meet its periodic reporting requirements. Kingfish will therefore be relying on the class waiver outlined above in relation to its full year results announcement and the release of its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Burns

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel: (09) 484 0352

About Kingfish

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on the NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on the NZX Main Board, NZX Alternative Market or unlisted companies. /ends