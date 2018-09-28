Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL - Issue of Securities - 28 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:27am CEST

28 September 2018

ISSUE OF SECURITIES

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

For the purposes of Listing Rule 7.12.1, Kingfish Limited advises that the following shares have been issued on 28 September 2018.

a)

Class of security and ISIN:

Ordinary shares NZKFLE0001S0

b)

Number of ordinary shares issued:

1,632,100

c)

Issue Price:

$1.3522

d)

Payment:

Consideration satisfied pursuant to the Dividend

Reinvestment Plan.

115,508 shares are issued from treasury stock and

1,516,592 by way of new shares issued.

e)

Amount paid up:

Fully paid

f)

Principal terms:

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking

equally with the existing ordinary shares.

g)

Percentage of the total class of

securities issued after the issue:

0.8375%

h)

Reason for the issue:

Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the

Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

i)

Specific authority for the issue:

Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing

Rule 7.3.10 (e)

j)

Terms or details of the issue:

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking

equally with the existing ordinary shares.

k)

Total number of securities of the

class in existence after the issue:

194,887,481 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock

of 12,787)

l)

Treasury stock:

Not applicable

m)

Date of issue:

28 September 2018

______________________ Alistair Ryan - Chair Kingfish Limited

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 00:26:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:18aJ C PENNEY : CFO Jeffrey Davis To Step Down
AQ
04:17aSAGE INTERNATIONAL : Parents sue Sage International for 'inadequate response' to student's sex assault claims
AQ
04:17aGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership With Golden Entertainment
PU
04:17aON REAL INTERNATIONAL : Inside information - memorandum of understanding in relation to possible subscription of securities in the target
PU
04:17aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : Congratulations! UCD’s Athletes Do Well in Track Meet Organ... 2018-09-28
PU
04:17aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : First Light Rail Goes Through a Successful Trial Operation in... 2018-09-28
PU
04:15aAustralia braces for banking rap-sheet in powerful Royal Commission report
RE
04:12aSOFTBANK : Launches World's First Experimental Services in Commercial Environment Using NIDD Technology for NB-IoT SoftBank's IoT Strategy to Bypass the Internet
PU
04:12aSMART FOREASE : As uncompromising and fresh as the brand
PU
04:12aNEC : maintains "Gold" CSR rating by EcoVadis for advanced sustainability performance
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEC sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
2LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
3Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
4AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ADR : AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : UK biotech raises bumper $2 billion, despite Brexit bl..
5APPLE : WITHDRAWAL: Apple shaves cost from displays in newest iPhones - analyst firm

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.