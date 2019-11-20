Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 20/11/19 - $1.5919

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 10:06pm EST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL NAV as at 20/11/19 - $1.5919

Date

20/11/2019

13/11/2019

KFL NAV

$1.5919

$1.5544

Share price close

$1.55

$1.52

Discount

3%

2%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 20 November 2019 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

16%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

14%

Mainfreight

13%

Infratil

9%

Summerset Group

8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 03:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06pNEW ZEALAND PARLIAMENT : Have your say on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2021) Bill
PU
11:06pTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter
PU
11:06pTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice Regarding Menicon Z Night Contact Lenses for Overnight Wear have received PMA approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PU
11:06pFAR EAST HORIZON : Voluntary announcement upgrading of rating outlook on the company by fitch
PU
11:06pZTE : partners with China Mobile to provision the 5G end-to-end network slicing + MEC services
PU
11:06pVITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the six months ended 30th september, 2019
PU
11:06pSINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "lenalidomide capsules" obtains approval of drug supplementary application
PU
11:06pASX : MGE - Magellan Global Equities Fund Replacement PDS
PU
11:01pSINGAPORE SHIPPING : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
PU
10:58pOil dips on concerns of delay in U.S.-China trade deal until next year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil dips on concerns of delay in U.S.-China trade deal until next year
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group