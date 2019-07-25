Log in
Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 24/7/19 - $1.6105

07/25/2019 | 01:40am EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL NAV as at 24/7/19 - $1.6105

Date

24/7/2019

17/7/2019

KFL NAV

$1.6105

$1.6555

Share price close

$1.45

$1.44

Discount

10%

13%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 132,862 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 24 July 2019 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

15%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

14%

Mainfreight

13%

Infratil

8%

Ryman Healthcare

7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 05:39:01 UTC
