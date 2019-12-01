Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 30/11/19 - $1.6436

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 10:03pm EST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL NAV as at 30/11/19 - $1.6436

Date

30/11/2019

27/11/2019

KFL NAV

$1.6436

$1.6175

Share price close

$1.58

$1.56

Discount

4%

4%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 30 November 2019 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

17%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

14%

Mainfreight

13%

Infratil

9%

Summerset Group

8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pCNNC INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th November, 2019
PU
10:31pGlobal Viola Market 2019-2023 | Increased Popularity of Live Events to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30pCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : Subsidiary Is in Discussions for 20 Year New Brunswick Cannabis Distribution and Retail Contract
EQ
10:30pCaptiva Verde Subsidiary Is in Discussions for 20 Year New Brunswick Cannabis Distribution and Retail Contract
NE
10:23pSOUTH32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares
PU
10:19pCENTERRA GOLD : says two workers missing at Kumtor mine
RE
10:13pORION MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
10:13pADX ENERGY : Funding for Romanian Appraisal and Development
PU
10:13pSHANGHAI REALWAY CAPITAL ASSETS MANAGEMENT : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for month ended 30 nov 2019
PU
10:10pAMERICAN EXPRESS : ' 10th Annual Small Business Saturday® Hits a Record High with an Estimated $19.6 Billion in Reported Spending
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
3HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
4Delivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
5GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : GALAXY RESOURCES LIMITED : Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group