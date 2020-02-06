Kingfish : KFL NAV as at 5/2/20 - $1.6488

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL NAV as at 5/2/20 - $1.6488

Date 5/2/2020 31/1/2020 KFL NAV $1.6488 $1.6696 Share price close $1.71 $1.70 (Premium) (4%) (2%)

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 5 February 2020 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company 15% Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 15% Mainfreight 13% Infratil 11% Summerset 8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352