Kingfish : KFL - Quarterly Dividend and NAV Reporting
05/17/2020 | 11:21pm EDT
Distribution Notice
Please note: all cash amounts in this form should be provided to 8 decimal places
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Kingfish Limited
Financial product name/description
Kingfish Ordinary Shares
NZX ticker code
KFL
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZKFLE0001S0
website)
Type of distribution
Full Year
|
Quarterly
X
(Please mark with an X in the
Half Year
Special
DRP applies
X
Record date
[11/06/2020]
Ex-Date (one business day before the
[10/06/2020]
Payment date (and allotment date for
[26/06/2020]
Total monies associated with the
$ 7,606,790
Source of distribution (for example,
Current period earnings
retained earnings)
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product
|
Gross distribution2
$0.03155650
Gross taxable amount 3
$0.00341607
Total cash distribution4
$0.03060000
Excluded amount (applicable to listed
$0.02814043
Supplementary distribution amount
$0.00043404
Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax5
|
Is the distribution imputed
Fully imputation
-
Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
-
"Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
-
"Gross taxable amount" is the gross distribution minus any excluded income.
-
"Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
-
The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross taxable amount for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross taxable amount with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.
If fully or partially imputed, please
28%
state imputation rate as % applied6
Imputation tax credits per financial
$0.00095650
product
Resident Withholding Tax per
$nil
financial product
Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)
DRP % discount (if any)
3.0%
[10/06/2020]
[16/06/2020]
Date strike price to be announced (if
[18/06/2020]
Specify source of financial products to
New Issue
|
|
|
|
|
notice for
this
distribution in
[11/06/2020]
accordance
with
DRP participation
Section 5: Authority for this announcement
W. A. Burns
this announcement
W. A. Burns
announcement
09 4897094
enquire@kingfish.co.nz
[18/05//2020]
6 Calculated as (imputation credits/gross taxable amount) x 100. Fully imputed dividends will be 28% as a % rate applied.
Disclaimer
Kingfish Limited published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 03:20:07 UTC
