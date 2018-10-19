Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL - September 2018 Quarterly Update Newsletter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 01:23am CEST

  • »» The»September»quarter»was»another»positive»one»for»the» Kingﬁsh»portfolio»(seventh»in»a»row),»with»almost»all»of»the» return»coming»in»August.

  • »» The»portfolio»delivered»+4.4%»gross»performance»return» for»the»quarter»as»13»of»17»positions»delivered»positive» contribution,»with»the»strongest»performers»being»Ryman,» Mainfreight»and»Delegat.

  • »» We»initiated»a»small»position»in»Pushpay»during»the»quarter.

Market price performance during earnings season more spectacular than the earnings themselves

On the whole, our portfolio scorecard for the results season was solid. More of the portfolio companies beat consensus earnings expectations than missed (5 beats, 2 inline and 4 misses so 64% of results were inline or beats). This compares favourably to the market that had 16 misses, 14 beats and 7 inline, so 56% of results were inline or beats.

Despite that solid yet not spectacular earnings season from the broad market, the stock market price performance was the best during an earnings reporting season in 18 years.

The broad stock market price performance during the key August reporting month was more heavily inﬂuenced by key twin drivers - interest rates and currency.

In the key August month, US 10 year bonds rallied to see yields close near 5 month lows. This more than translated to NZ bonds which saw a sharp rally with yields breaking to fresh two year lows. This saw the ratio of NZ 10 year bond yields vs US 10 year bond yields breaking new multi decade lows - in short, interest rates fell globally but they fell much more sharply in New Zealand.

On top of this, the NZD continued its fairly rapid depreciation, falling two cents (0.68 to 0.66) during the month.

The combination of these two factors makes NZ a more attractive destination to invest for offshore investors and we saw heavy offshore inﬂows into the equity market during the August month.

Mainfreight (+10%) also held its ASM during the quarter, with generally positive outlook comments including "a growing conﬁdence due to improved trading results" and that "April to June has seen strong revenue growth; proﬁt has improved accordingly". Other comments indicate that this is likely to translate to a strong ﬁrst half result (on a weak prior period) with the company "quietly positive" that results will sustain through FY19. This is relatively positive language from a company that tends to set a high bar and

Notable Returns in the Quarter

DELEGAT

RYMAN

MAINFREIGHT

MERIDIAN

AUCKLAND

GROUP

HEALTHCARE

ENERGY

AIRPORT

+8%

+20% +17% +10% +9%

under-promise. All geographies appear to be performing well, with particular emphasis that Mainfreight "expects to see Asia and the Americas improve markedly" after having been below expectations recently. The ASM and associated annual report was another reminder of the strong and extremely hard to replicate culture MOAT Mainfreight has built around its business.

Pushpay added to the portfolio

We added Pushpay to the portfolio during the quarter.

Pushpay is a leading mobile payments and engagement provider to the US faith sector. In the space of ﬁve years it has gone from nowhere to become the fastest growing and preferred provider. It delivers best in class product and service, and its domain expertise combined with superior resources (both sales & research and development) gives us comfort that Pushpay will retain this edge over competitors.

We attended the investor day in the US during the September month and were impressed by the depth of strength below senior management levels and have been especially impressed by the exceptionally strong customer feedback we have received from our independent checks with various large churches in the US.

Pushpay is on track to reach breakeven on a monthly cash ﬂow basis prior to the end of calendar 2018, with FY2019 on the cusp of EBITDA breakeven. It is not unreasonable to expect revenue growth over the next three to ﬁve years to continue to compound at ~30%+ p.a.

Pushpay remains a relatively early stage investment and we have initiated a minimum position.

¹ Share price discount/(premium) to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis)

Performance

Portfolio Holdings Summary

as at 30 September 2018

as at 30 September 2018

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder

return in this newsletter are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non-GAAP measures are

described in the Kingﬁsh Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at

http://kingﬁsh.co.nz/about-kingﬁsh/kingﬁsh-policies/

Company News

Dividend Paid 28 September 2018

A dividend of 3.00 cents per share was paid to Kingﬁsh shareholders

on 28 September 2018 under the quarterly distribution policy.

Interest in Kingﬁsh's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) remains high

with 45% of shareholders participating in the plan. Shares issued to

DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price. If you would

like to participate in the DRP, please contact our share registrar,

Computershare on (09) 488 8777.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

LISTED»COMPANIES

%»Holding

Abano Healthcare

1.7%

Auckland Int Airport

5.3%

Delegat Group

3.8%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

11.8%

Fletcher Building

3.1%

Freightways

9.2%

Infratil

7.2%

Mainfreight

11.4%

Kingﬁsh uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance

return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows:

Meridian Energy

3.0%

Michael Hill International

3.4%

Port of Tauranga

3.3%

Pushpay Holdings

2.0%

Restaurant Brands NZ

4.1%

Ryman Healthcare

7.3%

Summerset

6.3%

The A2 Milk Company

10.0%

Vista Group International

4.0%

Equity»Total

96.9%

New Zealand dollar cash

3.1%

TOTAL

100.0%

Company Performance

Total Shareholder Return

Adjusted NAV Return

+3.4% +3.7%

+14.9% +17.5%

+11.7% +13.0%

Portfolio Performance

Gross Performance Return

S&P/NZX50G Index

+4.4% +4.6%

+20.3% +18.7%

+15.8% +14.6%

  • » adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions after fees and tax,

  • » adjusted NAV return - the net return to an investor after fees and tax,

  • » gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection, before fees and tax, and

  • » total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

Disclaimer: The information in this newsletter has been prepared as at the date noted on the front page. The information has been prepared as a general summary of the matters covered only, and it is by necessity brief. The information and opinions are based upon sources which are believed to be reliable, but Kingﬁsh Limited and its ofﬁcers and directors make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. The newsletter is not intended to constitute professional or investment advice and should not be relied upon in making any investment decisions. Professional ﬁnancial advice from an authorised ﬁnancial adviser should be taken before making an investment. To the extent that the newsletter contains data relating to the historical performance of Kingﬁsh Limited or its portfolio companies, please note that fund performance can and will vary and that future results may have no correlation with results historically achieved.

Kingﬁsh Limited

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland 0740, New Zealand Phone: +64 9 489 7094 | Fax: +64 9 489 7139

Email: enquire@kingﬁsh.co.nz| www.kingﬁsh.co.nz

If you would like to receive future newsletters electronically please email us at enquire@kingﬁsh.co.nz

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 23:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11aEuronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
03:09aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Pilgrim, Forest City, and Engility on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:08aDAIICHI SANKYO : Initiates Phase 1 Study of AXL Inhibitor DS-1205 in Patients with EGFR-Mutated Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
PU
03:08aPEET : 19 October 2018 - PPC - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03:07aCO2 : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
03:04aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) and Encourages ORA Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:04aNINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Announces Pricing of $400 Million Offering of New Senior Notes
BU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Retirement of Board Director
PU
03:03aALKANE RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder for CAI
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
4NORSK HYDRO : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to open Manchester office as it adds 1,000 British jobs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.