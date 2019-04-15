Kingfish : KFL â“ April 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Environment

New Zealand equities as measured by the S&P/NZX50G index were up +5.6% in March, significantly outperforming global equity markets. This means the New Zealand share market has caught up to the global pack after global equities' explosive start to 2019, and New Zealand remains a clear outperformer over the last twelve months. New Zealand ten year Government bond yields fell very sharply during March and are now near lifetime lows. This supported strong performance of 'yield stocks' and so it was pleasing the Kingfish portfolio almost kept pace with the New Zealand market against this backdrop, given our larger exposure to growth companies.

The Portfolio

There was strong confirmation of our position in The a2 Milk Company from Synlait's first half 2019 result, (Synlait being a2 Milk's processing partner). Synlait's sales volumes were lower than expected at 17.7 thousand tonnes but its maintenance of full year guidance (41 to 45 thousand tonnes) in conjunction with minimal production from Synlait's smaller brands highlights a strong second half run- rate which reconciles with a2's sales growth expectations. We continue to believe a2 still has strong growth prospects in China from infant formula and have added to the position following the share price weakness recently.

Finaccess' partial takeover offer for Restaurant Brands closed with 91.35% of acceptances, versus 75% sought. This means around 82% of our shares were vended into the offer at $9.45 with payment in early April, which was broadly as we expected.

Summerset held its investor day during the month and while there was limited fresh news, it was good to see its Ellerslie site now humming following the completion of a major block of apartments late in 2018. The site has been