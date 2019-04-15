|
Kingfish : KFL â“ April 2019 monthly update
04/15/2019 | 08:33pm EDT
Monthly Update
April 2019
|
KFL NAV
|
SHARE PRICE
|
WARRANT PRICE
|
DISCOUNT2
|
$1.571
|
$1.35
|
$0.06
|
13.1%
as at 31 March 2019
A word from the Manager
Market Environment
New Zealand equities as measured by the S&P/NZX50G index were up +5.6% in March, significantly outperforming global equity markets. This means the New Zealand share market has caught up to the global pack after global equities' explosive start to 2019, and New Zealand remains a clear outperformer over the last twelve months. New Zealand ten year Government bond yields fell very sharply during March and are now near lifetime lows. This supported strong performance of 'yield stocks' and so it was pleasing the Kingfish portfolio almost kept pace with the New Zealand market against this backdrop, given our larger exposure to growth companies.
The Portfolio
There was strong confirmation of our position in The a2 Milk Company from Synlait's first half 2019 result, (Synlait being a2 Milk's processing partner). Synlait's sales volumes were lower than expected at 17.7 thousand tonnes but its maintenance of full year guidance (41 to 45 thousand tonnes) in conjunction with minimal production from Synlait's smaller brands highlights a strong second half run- rate which reconciles with a2's sales growth expectations. We continue to believe a2 still has strong growth prospects in China from infant formula and have added to the position following the share price weakness recently.
Finaccess' partial takeover offer for Restaurant Brands closed with 91.35% of acceptances, versus 75% sought. This means around 82% of our shares were vended into the offer at $9.45 with payment in early April, which was broadly as we expected.
Summerset held its investor day during the month and while there was limited fresh news, it was good to see its Ellerslie site now humming following the completion of a major block of apartments late in 2018. The site has been
a point of contention for Summerset over the past year with a range of issues affecting progress, but it is now attracting strong interest and remains on track to deliver around $40 million net cash on completion.
Portfolio Changes and Strategy
We completely exited our position in Michael Hill. We believe we can invest that capital in other investments to generate superior risk-adjusted returns over time.
We believe the investment case has shifted and the longer term prospects for the business are increasingly challenged. The company will require flawless execution to succeed given headwinds in terms of Australian retail mall footfall and stagnant fine jewellery category growth, among other things. The recent recovery in share price from depressed levels allowed us exit at a better price than would have been possible at any time since mid-October.
We lowered our target weighting in Restaurant Brands during the month to reflect the completion of the partial takeover offer. We increased our position in a2 during the month as the stock was not pricing any upside from the expected upwards inflection in earnings power. We also redeployed the Michael Hill funds by increasing our target weightings in Mainfreight and Infratil.
Sam Dickie
Senior Portfolio Manager
Fisher Funds Management Limited
|
1
|
As at the date of this Monthly Update the Kingfish Ltd year end NAV has yet to be audited, & therefore it may change.
|
1
|
2
|
Share Price Discount to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis).
Key Details
as at 31 March 2019
|
FUND TYPE
|
Listed Investment Company
|
|
|
INVESTS IN
|
Growing New Zealand companies
|
|
|
LISTING DATE
|
31 March 2004
|
|
|
FINANCIAL YEAR END
|
31 March
|
|
|
TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE
|
15-25 stocks
|
|
|
INVESTMENT CRITERIA
|
Long-term growth
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE
|
Long-term growth of capital and
|
OBJECTIVE
|
dividends
|
|
|
TAX STATUS
|
Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)
|
|
|
MANAGER
|
Fisher Funds Management
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
1.25% of gross asset value
|
MANAGEMENT
|
(reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of
|
underperformance relative to the
|
FEE RATE
|
change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill
|
|
|
Index with a floor of 0.75%)
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE
|
Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank
|
FEE HURDLE
|
Bill Index + 7%
|
|
|
|
10% of returns in excess of
|
PERFORMANCE FEE
|
benchmark and high water mark
|
|
(From 1 April 2019)
|
|
|
HIGH WATER MARK
|
$1.31 ($1.56 from 1 April 2019)
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE FEE CAP
|
1.25% of year end NAV3
Sector Split
as at 31 March 2019
MATERIALS
CASH
2% 6%
CONSUMER
DISCRETIONARY
4%
INFORMATION
TECHNOLOGY
7%
UTILITIES
10%
CONSUMER
STAPLES
INDUSTRIALS
28%
HEALTH CARE
26%
|
|
SHARES ON ISSUE
|
198m
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MARKET CAPITALISATION
|
$267m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEARING
|
None (maximum permitted 20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of gross asset value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Month
|
3 Months
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(annualised)
|
(annualised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholder Return
|
|
+0.0%
|
+4.7%
|
+13.5%
|
+11.2%
|
+10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted NAV Return
|
|
+4.9%
|
+13.9%
|
+17.6%
|
+14.3%
|
+12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Performance Return
|
+5.5%
|
+15.3%
|
+21.2%
|
+17.0%
|
+15.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S&P/NZX50G Index
|
|
+5.6%
|
+11.7%
|
+18.3%
|
+13.4%
|
+13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Kingfish uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows: »» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions after fees and tax,
»» adjusted NAV return - the net return to an investor after fees and tax,
»» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection, before fees and tax, and
»» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.
All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non- GAAP measures are described in the Kingfish Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://kingfish.co.nz/about-kingfish/kingfish-policies/
|
3 Being the year end NAV prior to the accounting for the deduction of any performance fee to be paid in respect of performance in the calculation period.
|
2
|
|
|
Total Shareholder Return
to 31 March 2019
Share Price/Total Shareholder Return
|
$4.50
|
|
|
Share Price
|
|
Total Shareholder Return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar
|
Mar
|
Mar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
March's Biggest Movers
Typically the Kingfish portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.
|
MERIDIAN ENERGY
|
RYMAN HEALTHCARE
|
MAINFREIGHT
|
VISTA GROUP
|
FISHER & PAYKEL
|
|
|
|
|
HEALTHCARE
|
+16%
|
+11%
|
+10%
|
+9%
|
+7%
|
|
|
|
|
5 Largest Portfolio Positions
as at 31 March 2019
|
FISHER & PAYKEL
|
|
THE A2 MILK COMPANY
|
|
MAINFREIGHT
|
|
FREIGHTWAYS
|
|
INFRATIL
|
|
|
|
|
HEALTHCARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
13%
|
|
11%
|
|
9%
|
|
7%
The remaining portfolio is made up of another 10 stocks and cash.
About Kingfish
Kingfish is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio
of between 15 and 25 quality growing New Zealand companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.
Management
Kingfish's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Sam Dickie (Senior Portfolio Manager), Zoie Regan (Senior Investment Analyst) and Matt Peek (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Kingfish portfolio. Together they have over 40 years combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality New Zealand companies that Kingfish targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.
Board
The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Kingfish comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell, Andy Coupe and Carmel Fisher.
Capital Management Strategies
Regular Dividends
»» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in June 2009
»» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly
»» Dividends paid by Kingfish may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital
»» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
»» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price
»» Kingfish became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax
Share Buyback Programme
»» Kingfish has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 9.7m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2019
»» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock
»» Shares held as treasury stock are available to be reissued for the dividend reinvestment plan
Warrants
»» On 2 July 2018, a new issue of warrants (KFLWE) was announced
»» The warrants were issued at no cost to eligible shareholders and in the ratio of one warrant for every four Kingfish shares held
»» Exercise Price = $1.37 per warrant, to be adjusted down for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date
»» Exercise Date = 12 July 2019
»» The final Exercise Price will be announced and an Exercise Form will be posted to warrant holders in June 2019
