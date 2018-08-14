Kingfish : KFL â“ August 2018 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Environment

The New Zealand market ﬁnally slowed relative to its international peers in July with the S&P/NZX50G closing down -0.2%. We also saw more variability in performance of individual companies compared to recent times, where a rising tide has lifted most boats.

One reason for the weaker performance by New Zealand (aside from a necessary breather after the recent stellar run) could be the domestic conﬁdence surveys, which showed business conﬁdence levels continuing to weaken during July. While New Zealand's strong economic growth has outperformed other developed economies in the past few years, we are seeing a subtle shift in this trend as other economies around the world (for example the US) have seen a pick-up in growth. The Kingﬁsh portfolio is exposed to this pick-up, with around half the portfolio companies' revenue derived offshore.

Portfolio Developments

July proved a busy one for Kingﬁsh with a number of portfolio companies providing results and announcing meaningful market updates.

Abano modestly beat our expectations at its ﬁscal year 2018 result, driven by improvement in same-clinic sales in the second half - New Zealand ﬁnished the year +3.3% and Australia was ﬂat (after being down -1.6% in the ﬁrst half). Pleasingly the company is also achieving favourable Net Promoter Scores, ahead of peers, suggesting recent investment in rebranding may be starting to pay off.

The a2 Milk Company provided a ﬁscal year 2018 trading update, with revenue of $922 million slightly ahead of the top end of May guidance ($900-920 million) and earnings margins broadly in line with expectations. The company also indicated that the market should expect a step up in marketing spend in China and the US. The a2 Milk story remains strongly driven by continued sales growth in Chinese infant formula plus the launch of its ﬁrst products

in conjunction with new joint venture partner Fonterra. Co-branded Anchor and a2 Milk is on its way to a supermarket near you!

Delegat provided net operating proﬁt guidance for its upcoming ﬁscal year result of $44.9 million, beating its guidance for "at least $40.7 million" and ahead of most expectations. This is a vintage result, which reﬂected the beneﬁts of lower costs per case underpinned by good previous harvests.

Michael Hill announced its fourth quarter sales, which generally showed a deceleration in the three continuing segments (Australia, New Zealand, Canada), albeit Australia and Canada were lapping strong prior periods. The company closed all its US stores and 24 of the 30 Emma & Roe stores, with the balance to close in the ﬁrst quarter of the new ﬁscal year as the focus returns to the core Michael Hill brand.

Mainfreight held its Annual Shareholder Meeting during July and reported a generally positive outlook with comments including "a growing conﬁdence due to improved trading results" and that "April to June has seen strong revenue growth; proﬁt has improved accordingly". Other comments indicated that this optimism is likely to translate to a strong ﬁrst half result with the company "quietly positive" that results will sustain through FY19. This is relatively positive language from a company that tends to set a high bar for performance. All geographies appear to be trucking along well, with particular emphasis that they "expect to see Asia and the Americas improve markedly" after having been below expectations recently.

Fisher Funds Management Limited

Sam Dickie

Senior Portfolio Manager

1 Share Price Discount to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis)

Key Details

Sector Split

as at 31 July 2018

as at 31 July 2018

FUND TYPE

Listed Investment Company

INVESTS IN

Growing New Zealand companies

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

LISTING DATE

FINANCIAL YEAR END

31 March 2004 31 March

TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE 15-25 stocks

INVESTMENT CRITERIA

Long term growth

PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVE

Long term growth of capital and dividends

TAX STATUS

Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)

MANAGER

Fisher Funds Management Limited

MANAGEMENT FEE RATE

1.25% of gross asset value (reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of underperformance relative to the change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index with a ﬂoor of 0.75%)

PERFORMANCE FEE HURDLE

Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index + 7%

10%

15% of returns in excess of

PERFORMANCE FEE

benchmark and high water mark

HIGH WATER MARK

$1.41

SHARES ON ISSUE

193m

MARKET CAPITALISATION 271m

10%

GEARING

None (maximum permitted 20% of gross asset value)

Performance

to 31 July 2018

1 Month

3 Months

1 Year

3 Years (annualised)

5 Years (annualised)

Corporate Performance Total Shareholder Return Adjusted NAV Return Manager Performance Gross Performance Return S&P/NZX50G Index

+1.8% +0.1%

+8.7% +8.5%

+19.8% +16.5%

+10.9% +14.4%

+11.2% +12.9%

+0.2% (0.2%)

+0.9% +5.7%

+18.4% +16.0%

+17.1% +14.6%

+15.6% +14.5%

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Kingﬁsh uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows:

» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions after fees and tax,

» adjusted NAV return - the net return to an investor after fees and tax,

» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection, and

» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non-GAAP measures are described in the Kingﬁsh Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://kingﬁsh.co.nz/about-kingﬁsh/kingﬁsh-policies/

Total Shareholder Return

to 31 July 2018

Share PriceTotal Shareholder Return

$4.50

SharePrice/TotalShareholderReturn

$4.00

$3.50

$3.00

$2.50

$2.00

$1.50

$1.00

$0.50

$0.00

Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

July's Biggest Movers

Typically the Kingﬁsh portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.

VISTA GROUP

DELEGAT GROUP

INFRATIL

MICHAEL HILL

THE A2 MILK COMPANY

+10%

+6%

+2%

-5%

-9%

5 Largest Portfolio Positions

as at 31 July 2018

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCAREMAINFREIGHT

FREIGHTWAYS

RYMAN HEALTHCAREINFRATIL

12%

11%

10%

8%

7%

The remaining portfolio is made up of another 11 stocks and cash.

About KingﬁshManagementBoard

Kingﬁsh is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversiﬁed portfolio of between 15 and 25 quality growing New Zealand companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Kingﬁsh is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.

Kingﬁsh's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Sam Dickie (Senior Portfolio Manager), Zoie Regan (Senior Investment Analyst) and Matt Peek (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Kingﬁsh portfolio. Together they have over 40 years combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality New Zealand companies that Kingﬁsh targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.

Capital Management Strategies

Regular Dividends

» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in June 2009

» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly

» Dividends paid by Kingﬁsh may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital

» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price

» Kingﬁsh became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax

Share Buyback Programme

The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Kingﬁsh comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell and Andy Coupe; and non-independent director Carmel Fisher.

» Kingﬁsh has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 9.4m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2018

» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock

» Shares held as treasury stock are available to be re-issued for the dividend reinvestment plan and to pay performance fees

Warrants

» On 2 July 2018, a new issue of warrants (KFLWE) was announced

» The warrants were issued at no cost to eligible shareholders and in the ratio of one warrant for every four Kingﬁsh shares held

» Exercise Price = $1.37 per warrant, to be adjusted down for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date

» Exercise Date = 12 July 2019

» The ﬁnal Exercise Price will be announced and an Exercise Form will be posted to warrant holders in June 2019

Disclaimer: The information in this update has been prepared as at the date noted on the front page. The information has been prepared as a general summary of the matters covered only, and it is by necessity brief. The information and opinions are based upon sources which are believed to be reliable, but Kingﬁsh Limited and its ofﬁcers and directors make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. The update is not intended to constitute professional or investment advice and should not be relied upon in making any investment decisions. Professional ﬁnancial advice from an authorised ﬁnancial adviser should be taken before making an investment. To the extent that the update contains data relating to the historical performance of Kingﬁsh Limited or its portfolio companies, please note that fund performance can and will vary and that future results may have no correlation with results historically achieved.

