Kingfish : KFL â“ July 2019 monthly update
07/15/2019 | 09:10pm EDT
Monthly Update
July 2019
KFL NAV
SHARE PRICE
WARRANT PRICE
DISCOUNT1
$1.62
$1.44
$0.13
9.2%
as at 30 June 2019
A word from the Manager
Market Environment
Kingfish posted a strong adjusted NAV return of 3.0% in June but lagged the 3.8% surge in the local share market (S&P/NZX50G). Meridian, Auckland International Airport, and Infratil all returned 12% gains as interest rates continued to fall. Defensive companies performed very strongly against this backdrop, which generally does not favour our growth-orientated style as strongly as it does the defensive-heavy New Zealand share market, represented by the S&P/NZX50G index.
The Portfolio
Pushpay upgraded earnings at its recent Annual Meeting. The company now expects Total Processing Volumes to be higher off the back of stronger 'backbook' growth from existing churches, with better than expected gross margin expansion driving higher earnings. It is pleasing to see guidance revised higher after the last guidance update which was only in early May.
increase the focus on improving product quality. This news does not change our investment thesis as we already expect a continuing focus on quality and for the domestic landscape to consolidate towards the larger brands. A large proportion of Chinese consumers still have a clear preference for offshore infant formula and a2 is executing its strategy well and can continue to take market share, which is primarily coming from other offshore players.
Fletcher Building hosted its much anticipated 2019 Investor Day, where the company detailed its strategy to deliver improved performance from its Australian division. In isolation, this progress would be a moderate positive, but was clearly overshadowed by the effect the slowing Australian housing market is having on the business. In short, this means the upswing in earnings associated with the company's initiatives is contingent on activity levels picking back up in coming years.
a2 Milk shares fell in the month in reaction to an announcement by the Chinese government stating its intentions to increase China's domestic self-sufficiency of infant formula to over 60% (over an unspecified time period). The announcement was predominantly a reiteration of existing policies such as promoting further consolidation of the domestic industry, increasing domestic ownership of the offshore supply chain, and more regular testing of products for integrity. Integrity of product has been a focus in the country ever since the melamine infant formula scandal in 2008 and recent changes continue to
Portfolio Changes
There were no target weight changes to the portfolio in the month.
Sam Dickie
Senior Portfolio Manager
Fisher Funds Management Limited
1 Share Price Discount to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis)
Key Details
as at 30 June 2019
FUND TYPE
Listed Investment Company
INVESTS IN
Growing New Zealand companies
LISTING DATE
31 March 2004
FINANCIAL YEAR END
31 March
TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE
15-25 stocks
INVESTMENT CRITERIA
Long-term growth
PERFORMANCE
Long-term growth of capital and
OBJECTIVE
dividends
TAX STATUS
Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)
MANAGER
Fisher Funds Management
Limited
1.25% of gross asset value
MANAGEMENT
(reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of
underperformance relative to the
FEE RATE
change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill
Index with a floor of 0.75%)
PERFORMANCE
Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank
FEE HURDLE
Bill Index + 7%
PERFORMANCE FEE
10% of returns in excess of
benchmark and high water mark
|
|
$1.52
PERFORMANCE FEE CAP
1.25%
SHARES ON ISSUE
201m
MARKET CAPITALISATION
$289m
GEARING
None (maximum permitted 20%
of gross asset value)
Sector Split
as at 30 June 2019
CONSUMER
DISCRETIONARY
|
MATERIALS
1%
2%
INDUSTRIALS
|
29
TECHNOLOGY
8%
UTILITIES
13%
HEALTH CARE
CONSUMER26%
STAPLES
19%
The Kingfish portfolio also holds cash
Performance
to 30 June 2019
1 Month
3 Months
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
(annualised)
(annualised)
Company Performance
Total Shareholder Return
+0.2%
+10.1%
+15.4%
+13.0%
+11.6%
Adjusted NAV Return
+3.0%
+5.3%
+15.5%
+14.8%
+13.5%
Portfolio Performance
Gross Performance Return
+3.2%
+6.5%
+19.3%
+17.7%
+16.2%
S&P/NZX50G Index
+3.8%
+6.7%
+17.4%
+15.1%
+15.4%
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Kingfish uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows: »» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions after fees and tax,
»» adjusted NAV return - the net return to an investor after fees and tax,
»» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection, before fees and tax, and
»» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.
All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non- GAAP measures are described in the Kingfish Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://kingfish.co.nz/about-kingfish/kingfish-policies/
Total Shareholder Return
to 30 June 2019
Share Price/Total Shareholder Return
Share Price
Total Shareholder Return
$4.50
$4.00
$3.50
$3.00
$2.50
$2.00
$1.50
$1.00
$0.50
$0.00
Mar
Mar
Mar
2017
2018
2019
June's Biggest Movers
Typically the Kingfish portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.
AUCKLAND
MERIDIAN ENERGY
INFRATIL
DELEGAT GROUP
FLETCHER BUILDING
INTERNATIONAL
|
|
AIRPORT
+12%
+12%
+9%
-8%
+12%
5 Largest Portfolio Positions
as at 30 June 2019
THE A2 MILK
|
|
MAINFREIGHT
|
|
FREIGHTWAYS
|
|
COMPANY
|
HEALTHCARE
|
|
|
15%
|
13%
|
12%
|
9%
|
8%
The remaining portfolio is made up of another 10 stocks and cash.
About Kingfish
Kingfish is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio
of between 15 and 25 quality growing New Zealand companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.
Management
Kingfish's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Sam Dickie (Senior Portfolio Manager), Zoie Regan (Senior Investment Analyst) and Matt Peek (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Kingfish portfolio. Together they have over 40 years combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality New Zealand companies that Kingfish targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.
Board
The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Kingfish comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell, and Andy Coupe; and non-independent director Carmel Fisher.
Capital Management Strategies
Regular Dividends
»» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in June 2009
»» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly
»» Dividends paid by Kingfish may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital
»» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
»» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price
»» Kingfish became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax
Share Buyback Programme
»» Kingfish has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 9.7m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2019
»» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock
»» Shares held as treasury stock are available to be reissued for the dividend reinvestment plan
Warrants
»» Warrants put Kingfish in a better position to grow further, operate efficiently and pursue other capital structure initiatives as appropriate
»» A warrant is the right, not the obligation, to purchase an ordinary share in Kingfish at a fixed price on a fixed date
»» There are currently no warrants on issue
Disclaimer: The information in this update has been prepared as at the date noted on the front page. The information has been prepared as a general summary of the matters covered only, and it is by necessity brief. The information and opinions are based upon sources which are believed to be reliable, but Kingfish Limited and its officers and directors make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. The update is not intended to constitute professional or investment advice and should not be relied upon in making any investment decisions. Professional financial advice from an authorised financial adviser should be taken before making an investment. To the extent that the update contains data relating to the historical performance of Kingfish Limited or its portfolio companies, please note that fund performance can and will vary and that future results may have no correlation with results historically achieved.
