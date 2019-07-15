Kingfish : KFL â“ July 2019 monthly update

(reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of

Performance

to 30 June 2019

1 Month 3 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years (annualised) (annualised) Company Performance Total Shareholder Return +0.2% +10.1% +15.4% +13.0% +11.6% Adjusted NAV Return +3.0% +5.3% +15.5% +14.8% +13.5% Portfolio Performance Gross Performance Return +3.2% +6.5% +19.3% +17.7% +16.2% S&P/NZX50G Index +3.8% +6.7% +17.4% +15.1% +15.4%

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Kingfish uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows: »» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions after fees and tax,

»» adjusted NAV return - the net return to an investor after fees and tax,

»» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection, before fees and tax, and

»» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non- GAAP measures are described in the Kingfish Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://kingfish.co.nz/about-kingfish/kingfish-policies/