Kingfish : KFL â“ March 2019 monthly update

New Zealand equities as measured by the S&P/NZX50G index were up +3.8% in the month of February. This was broadly in line with global markets. After several months of very low dispersion of returns, which often happens during sharp market corrections and rebounds, variability increased in February during the local earnings season.

The companies within the Kingﬁsh portfolio reported well compared to the New Zealand market, with a higher proportion of our companies delivering earnings ahead of expectations. Highlights were Vista and a2 Milk, whereas several other companies we do not own within the portfolio disappointed (such as Fonterra, Air NZ, Comvita, and Sky TV). Kingﬁsh delivered an adjusted NAV return of +6.5% for February.

a2 Milk reported a strong result ahead of our expectations, implying a very strong November/December and a re-acceleration in revenue growth. The company has conducted signiﬁcant work on customer behaviour and is conﬁdent it will see beneﬁts from its planned ramp-up in marketing spend. We continue to think there is signiﬁcant potential for further growth in the large Chinese infant formula market.

Auckland Airport reported its ﬁrst half year result for ﬁscal 2019 which slightly beat expectations on the back of strong retail division performance, although this is partly being offset by slower capacity and trafﬁc growth from airlines.

Delegat delivered a solid ﬁrst half year result, with operating net proﬁt after tax up +17% on the previous corresponding period on the back of continued strong sales growth in the US (+13%) and a major new customer in the UK. The company upgraded its full year case sales forecast and increased its net proﬁt guidance to now "at least" $50.3m, which would be a strong +12% on its record result from last year.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and competitor Resmed mutually agreed to end their respective global patent litigation. This is positive news as it will result in meaningful cost savings over thenext couple of years, (in the order of $25m for next ﬁnancial year by our estimates). It also removes a key area of near-term uncertainty given the timetable of hearings that were scheduled for 2019.

Vista Group reported a strong 2018 result with revenue growth of +23% which was ahead of its guidance (for circa +20%) and the outlook for 2019 revenue growth "in the region of 20%" was well above expectations. Its major business Vista Cinema continues to grow strongly and its new cloud and managed services offerings are beginning to generate new revenue streams. Recent large new customer wins will further build annuity revenue streams and enable the cross-sell of products from Vista's other small businesses. Vista's data analytics business Movio had very strong second half year revenue growth and this translated to even stronger proﬁt growth. Movio Media is seeing more usage from customers - Disney was recently the ﬁnal major studio to come on board and the industry is increasingly moving towards more non-traditional advertising channels, which beneﬁt from Movio's insights. Vista is entrepreneurial and proactively invests in developing new businesses, with many of these like Powster, Numero, and Cinema Intelligence continuing to gain traction and extend the company's growth runway. We think Vista is a high quality software player in its niche and there is signiﬁcant scope for it to continue growing at strong rates for many years.

Freightways delivered its ﬁrst half year result with its network courier performance pleasingly in line with our expectations. The company gave further insight to its 'Pricing for Effort' strategy which has commenced and is designed to better monetise its $100m of business-to-residential revenue, which is currently barely breakeven, with a residential delivery surcharge to be introduced progressively from July. This and other efﬁciency initiatives should add to revenues and proﬁtability over the next two years in addition to organic growth in business-to-business volumes.

The new Michael Hill CEO, Daniel Bracken, reported his ﬁrst result with the company, with the ﬁrst half year result soft as expected due to known poor sales prior to his appointment. Importantly, he has announced a targeted plan to turn the

1 Share Price Discount to NAV (including warrant price on a pro-rated basis)

business around, with the highest agenda items restoring ﬁnancial performance and improving core retail disciplines in the business. $5m of annual cost reductions have already been made starting January, with plans to take out another $5m this year. Daniels approach so far is delivering the things we expect to see for a successful turnaround to begin.

Summerset delivered a solid 2018 result, with revaluations of its properties stronger than expected due to quicker completions and higher development margins, which are driving stronger than expected net asset growth.

Fletcher Building reported its ﬁrst half year result in line with November guidance. The company is busy working in its Australian division as part of its longer term plan to more than double proﬁtability of this division to $200-250m EBIT (operating earnings) and expects this to enable year-on-year growth in the next ﬁscal year.

Pushpay's revenue for the December quarter was softer than anticipated because processing volumes in the last week of December fell short of expectations. The company's ﬁscal yearrevenue guidance is unchanged but we now expect it to be towards the lower end of the range. The company still expects strong revenue growth for the next year of around 30%. Positively, new customer growth was the best we have seen in 18 months, product updates continue to support Pushpay's proposition and proﬁt margins continue to surprise to the upside.

We trimmed our position in Fletcher Building ahead of its result. We increased our positions in a2 Milk and Vista Group as we gained additional comfort their long duration growth stories have further to run. We trimmed our position in Freightways as the 'Pricing for Effort' story is becoming better reﬂected in the share price. We also trimmed Infratil modestly during the month.

FUND TYPE

Listed Investment Company

MATERIALS

10%

INVESTS IN

LISTING DATE

31 March 2004

FINANCIAL YEAR END

Growing New Zealand companies

31 March

TYPICAL PORTFOLIO SIZE 15-25 stocksINVESTMENT CRITERIA

PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVE

Long-term growth of capital and dividends

Long-term growth

TAX STATUS

Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE)

MANAGERMANAGEMENT FEE RATE

1.25% of gross asset value (reduced by 0.10% for every 1% of underperformance relative to the change in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index with a ﬂoor of 0.75%)

PERFORMANCE FEE HURDLEPERFORMANCE FEE

HIGH WATER MARK

SHARES ON ISSUE

Fisher Funds Management Limited

Changes in the NZ 90 Day Bank Bill Index + 7%

15% of returns in excess ofbenchmark and high water mark

$1.34

196m

MARKET CAPITALISATION $271mGEARING

None (maximum permitted 20% of gross asset value)

15%

February's Biggest Movers

Typically the Kingﬁsh portfolio will be invested 90% or more in equities.

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARETHE A2 MILK COMPANYVISTA GROUP

MICHAEL HILL INTL

SUMMERSET

+17%

+13%

+13%

+8%

+6%

5 Largest Portfolio Positions as at 28 February 2019

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARETHE A2 MILK COMPANYMAINFREIGHT

FREIGHTWAYS

INFRATIL

14%

11%

10%

9%

7%

The remaining portfolio is made up of another 11 stocks and cash.

Total Shareholder Return to 28 February 2019

Share PriceTotal Shareholder Return

$4.50

SharePrice/TotalShareholderReturn

Performance to 28 February 2019

Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar Mar 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1 Year 1 Month

3 Months

3 Years (annualised)

5 Years (annualised)

Company Performance Total Shareholder Return Adjusted NAV Return Portfolio Performance Gross Performance Return S&P/NZX50G Index

+3.2% +6.5% +7.0% +3.8%

+3.3% +9.4% +10.3% +5.7%

+13.6% +13.8% +15.4% +11.4%

+12.6% +14.7% +17.4% +14.4%

+11.1% +12.4% +15.1% +13.3%

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Kingﬁsh uses non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return. The rationale for using such non-GAAP measures is as follows:

» adjusted net asset value - the underlying value of the investment portfolio adjusted for capital allocation decisions after fees and tax,

» adjusted NAV return - the net return to an investor after fees and tax,

» gross performance return - the Manager's portfolio performance in terms of stock selection, before fees and tax, and

» total shareholder return - the return to an investor who reinvests their dividends, and if in the money, exercises their warrants at warrant maturity date for additional shares.

All references to adjusted net asset value, adjusted NAV return, gross performance return and total shareholder return in this monthly update are to such non-GAAP measures. The calculations applied to non-GAAP measures are described in the Kingﬁsh Non-GAAP Financial Information Policy. A copy of the policy is available at http://kingﬁsh.co.nz/about-kingﬁsh/kingﬁsh-policies/

About KingﬁshManagementBoard

Kingﬁsh is an investment company listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange. The company gives shareholders an opportunity to invest in a diversiﬁed portfolio of between 15 and 25 quality growing New Zealand companies through a single, professionally managed investment. The aim of Kingﬁsh is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends.

Kingﬁsh's portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited. Sam Dickie (Senior Portfolio Manager), Zoie Regan (Senior Investment Analyst) and Matt Peek (Investment Analyst) have prime responsibility for managing the Kingﬁsh portfolio. Together they have over 40 years combined experience and are very capable of researching and investing in the quality New Zealand companies that Kingﬁsh targets. Fisher Funds is based in Takapuna, Auckland.

Capital Management Strategies

Regular Dividends

» Quarterly distribution policy introduced in June 2009

» Under this policy, 2% of average NAV is targeted to be paid to shareholders quarterly

» Dividends paid by Kingﬁsh may include dividends received, interest income, investment gains and/or return of capital

» Shareholders who prefer to have increased capital rather than a regular income stream have the opportunity to participate in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

» Shares issued to DRP participants are at a 3% discount to market price

» Kingﬁsh became a portfolio investment entity on 1 October 2007. As a result, dividends paid to New Zealand tax resident shareholders have not been subject to further tax

Share Buyback Programme

The Manager has authority delegated to it from the Board to invest according to the Management Agreement and other written policies. The Board of Kingﬁsh comprises independent directors Alistair Ryan (Chair), Carol Campbell, Andy Coupe and Carmel Fisher.

» Kingﬁsh has a buyback programme in place allowing it (if it elects to do so) to acquire up to 9.7m of its shares on market in the year to 31 October 2019

» Shares bought back by the company are held as treasury stock

» Shares held as treasury stock are available to be re-issued for the dividend reinvestment plan and to pay performance fees

Warrants

» On 2 July 2018, a new issue of warrants (KFLWE) was announced

» The warrants were issued at no cost to eligible shareholders and in the ratio of one warrant for every four Kingﬁsh shares held

» Exercise Price = $1.37 per warrant, to be adjusted down for dividends declared during the period up to the Exercise Date

» Exercise Date = 12 July 2019

» The ﬁnal Exercise Price will be announced and an Exercise Form will be posted to warrant holders in June 2019

