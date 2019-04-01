Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 1 April 2019

a)Class of Security and ISIN:
b)Number of Securities acquired:
c)Acquisition Price:
d)Payment Type:
e)Not applicable
f)Principal terms:
g)Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
h)Reason for acquisition:
i)Specific authority:
j)Any terms of the acquisition:
k)Total number of Securities after acquisition:
l)Intentions for Securities acquired:
m)Date of acquisition:
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Kingfish Limited
Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0 25,000 $1.3600
Cash payment
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue
0.0126%
Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018
Director Resolution
Not applicable
197,864,673
(Excl. treasury stock of 71,377)
Hold as Treasury Stock
1 April 2019