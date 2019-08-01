Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 1 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 1 August 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

17,068

e)

Acquisition Price:

$1.4600

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

g)

Not applicable

h)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

i)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0070%

j)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2018

k)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

l)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

m)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

242,433,656

(Excl. treasury stock of 200,465)

n)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

o)

Date of acquisition:

1 August 2019

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 00:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:48pExpected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:41pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
09:40pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : SPP Offer Document
PU
09:40pSABRE RESOURCES : Request for Voluntary Suspension
PU
09:39pPentagon puts $10 billion JEDI contract on hold after Trump suggests it favored Amazon
RE
09:37pOil prices steady after Trump trade tariffs spark plunge
RE
09:36pBIOSYNGEN GROUP : Attends SLETC and Signs Contract of Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub
PR
09:36pBARRICK GOLD : calls for partnership to secure Porgera's future
AQ
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Mammoth Energy, Pyxus International, Ra Medical, and ChinaCache International Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. (OTHER OTC : CURLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Curaleaf Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
4ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
5Occidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group