Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 15 July 2019

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502,

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 15 July 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c) Class of Security and ISIN: Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0 d) Number of Securities acquired: 49,862 e) Acquisition Price: $1.4300 f) Payment Type: Cash payment