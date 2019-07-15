Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 15 July 2019

Kingfish Limited
NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED
LISTING RULE 3.13.1
KINGFISH LIMITED
This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 15 July 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:
c)
Class of Security and ISIN:
Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0
d)
Number of Securities acquired:
49,862
e)
Acquisition Price:
$1.4300
f)
Payment Type:
Cash payment
Alistair Ryan
Chair
Kingfish Limited
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue
0.0249%
Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018
Director Resolution
Not applicable
200,641,702
(Excl. treasury stock of 102,862)
Hold as Treasury Stock
15 July 2019
KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities
