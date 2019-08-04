Log in
Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 2 August 2019

08/04/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 2 August 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

5,000

e)

Acquisition Price:

$1.4700

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

g)

Not applicable

h)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

i)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0021%

j)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2018

k)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

l)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

m)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

242,428,656

(Excl. treasury stock of 205,465)

n)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

o)

Date of acquisition:

2 August 2019

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 01:24:01 UTC
