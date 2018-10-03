Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 2 October 2018

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

Kingfish Limited

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 2 October 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a) Class of Security and ISIN: Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0 b) Number of Securities acquired: 8,000 c) Acquisition Price: $1.3900 d) Payment Type: Cash payment e) Not applicable f) Principal terms: Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue g) Percentage of the total Securities acquired: 0.0041% h) Reason for acquisition: Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2017 i) Specific authority: Director Resolution j) Any terms of the acquisition: Not applicable k) Total number of Securities after acquisition: 194,866,694 (Excl. treasury stock of 20,787) l) Intentions for Securities acquired: Hold as Treasury Stock m) Date of acquisition: 2 October 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

