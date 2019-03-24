Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 22 March 2019

1.
NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED
LISTING RULE 7.12.1
KINGFISH LIMITED
Kingfish Limited
This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 22 March 2019
2.
This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited
3.
Details of the acquisition are as follows:
|
a)
|
Class of Security and ISIN:
|
Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0
|
b)
|
Number of Securities acquired:
|
8,263
|
c)
|
Acquisition Price:
|
$1.3661
|
d)
|
Payment Type:
|
Cash payment
|
e)
|
Not applicable
|
f)
|
Principal terms:
|
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares
|
already on issue
|
g)
|
Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
|
0.0042%
|
h)
|
Reason for acquisition:
|
Part of a share buyback programme
|
announced on 16 October 2018
|
i)
|
Specific authority:
|
Director Resolution
|
j)
|
Any terms of the acquisition:
|
Not applicable
|
k)
|
Total number of Securities after acquisition:
|
196,354,887
|
(Excl. treasury stock of 55,263)
|
l)
|
Intentions for Securities acquired:
|
Hold as Treasury Stock
|
m)
|
Date of acquisition:
|
22 March 2019
Alistair Ryan Chair
Kingfish Limited
KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities
