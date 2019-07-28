Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 26 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502,

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 26 July 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

50,000

e)

Acquisition Price:

$1.4530

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Kingfish Limited

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0206%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

242,451,259

(Excl. treasury stock of 182,862)

Hold as Treasury Stock

26 July 2019

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 01:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30pCANON : 122 listings removed from Amazon.com after Canon files infringement reports
PU
10:30pCANON : activities led to the removal of 1,153 listings from Amazon in Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom
PU
10:30pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by JSL GO from Amazon.com
PU
10:30pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridge offered by ABCink from Amazon.com
PU
10:20pPETROCHINA : Singapore JPTT secures PetroChina as anchor tenant - CEO
RE
10:20pKVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL : Trading Halt
PU
10:17pDBS : 2Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:16pOil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
RE
10:05pADVANTECH : and Nippon RAD to Promote Co-Creation Collaboration into Medical IoT Field
PU
10:03pFUJITSU : to Deliver Australia's Most Powerful Supercomputer to Help Solve Complex and Pressing Global Challenges
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
2HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD : HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Boosts Herbalife24® Sports Product Line to Advance Everyday At..
3Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal
4DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 2Q Net Profit Up 20% on Year; Beats Expectations
5DYNASTY FINE WINE GROUP LIMITED : DYNASTY FINE WINE : Trading of Dynasty's Shares Resume Today

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group