Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 26 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:26am CEST

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 26 September 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

12,787

c)

Acquisition Price:

$1.3900

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0066%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

193,242,594

(Excl. treasury stock of 128,295)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

26 September 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/26APPLE : Paytm said to be testing facial ID for mobile wallet
AQ
09/26ATMOS ENERGY : donates to East Lubbock career-training program
AQ
09/26Share Registry Services Market Status, Analysis and Business Outlook 2018 to 2025
AQ
09/26FRASERS PROPERTY : Downsizer finds her new home at Tailor’s Walk
PU
09/26FRASERS PROPERTY : Healthy lifestyle on offer at Tailor’s Walk
PU
09/26FRASERS PROPERTY : Street-food lane retailers sought at Eastern Creek Quarter
PU
09/26INPEX : Formulates INPEX Group Health Statement(PDF 81KB)
PU
09/26YAMAHA : Launches the I'm a HERO Program in Colombia―A program to encourage children's musical aspirations and dreams
PU
09/26ARAMARK : Lebanon prison contractor not guilty of sexual battery with inmate
AQ
09/26INTER PARTNER ASSISTANCE HONG KONG LTD. : Forms a Partnership With The CareVoice To Provide Fully Digital Health Journeys and Integrated Healthcare Solutions to the Hong Kong Health Insurance Market
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
2MSCI INC : MSCI : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : UK car output falls 13 percent in August
4'No-deal' Brexit could cost food retail industry 9.3 billion pounds - Barclays study
5CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.