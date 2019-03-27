Log in
Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 27 March 2019

03/27/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502,

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

1.This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 27 March 2019

2.This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)Class of Security and ISIN:

b)Number of Securities acquired:

c)Acquisition Price:

d)Payment Type:

e)Not applicable

f)Principal terms:

g)Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

h)Reason for acquisition:

i)Specific authority:

j)Any terms of the acquisition:

k)Total number of Securities after acquisition:

l)Intentions for Securities acquired:

m)Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Kingfish Limited

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0 25,000 $1.3600

Cash payment

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0127%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

196,318,150

(Excl. treasury stock of 92,000)

Hold as Treasury Stock

27 March 2019

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:29:06 UTC
