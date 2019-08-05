Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 5 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502,

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 5 August 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

10,000

e)

Acquisition Price:

$1.4700

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Kingfish Limited

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0041%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

242,418,656

(Excl. treasury stock of 215,465)

Hold as Treasury Stock

5 August 2019

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 00:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED (NASDAQ : MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA)
BU
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against EQT Corporation, Eagle Bancorp, Karyopharm, and L Brands, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP)
BU
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ : NGHC) and Encourages National General Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Mallinckrodt, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, 3M Company, and Aclaris Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING CAREDX, INC. (NASDAQ : CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pluralsight, Inc. Investors (PS)
BU
09:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited results for the second quarter and the first half of 2019 of china biologic products holdings, inc.
PU
09:30pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Trading halt
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
2Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
3TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA : California's largest recycling business closes, 750 laid off
4ASX LTD : ASX : Monthly Activity Report - July 2019
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : TRADING HALT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group