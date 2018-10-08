Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 5 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 01:23am CEST

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 5 October 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

8,000

c)

Acquisition Price:

$1.3900

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0041%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

194,843,694

(Excl. treasury stock of 43,787)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

5 October 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 23:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Millennials in the big cities use less and less cash
PU
01:31aMORGAN STANLEY : rates TWE as Equal-weight
AQ
01:31aHRL : Morgans rates HRL as Initiation of coverage with Add
AQ
01:27aSTARPHARMA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01:23aCOLLABORATE : 08/10/18 CL8 - Cricks Tweed to Launch with DriveMyCar
PU
01:23aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 5 October 2018
PU
01:23aKINGFISH : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 5 October 2018
PU
01:20aMNF Group Ltd to Acquire the Wholesale and Enablement Business of Inabox Group
AW
01:16aMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) to Acquire the Wholesale and Enablement Business of Inabox Group (ASX:IAB)
AQ
01:13aNOKIA OYJ : and University of Technology Sydney launch 5G skills accelerator
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
2INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
3KKR & CO INC : KKR : Australia's MYOB Group announces A$1.75 billion buyout offer from KKR
4DELTA AIR LINES : DELTA AIR LINES : monitoring Tropical Storm Michael in Gulf of Mexico (Article)
5TROY RESOURCES LTD : TROY RESOURCES : Change of Company Address

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.