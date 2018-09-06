Log in
Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 5 September 2018

09/06/2018 | 02:22am CEST

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 5 September 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

21,301

c)

Acquisition Price:

$1.4400

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0110%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

193,263,580

(Excl. treasury stock of 107,309)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

5 September 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 00:21:01 UTC
