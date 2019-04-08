Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 8 April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502,

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

1.This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 8 April 2019

2.This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)Class of Security and ISIN:

b)Number of Securities acquired:

c)Acquisition Price:

d)Payment Type:

e)Not applicable

f)Principal terms:

g)Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

h)Reason for acquisition:

i)Specific authority:

j)Any terms of the acquisition:

k)Total number of Securities after acquisition:

l)Intentions for Securities acquired:

m)Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Kingfish Limited

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0 9,550 $1.3800

Cash payment

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0048%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

197,855,123

(Excl. treasury stock of 80,927)

Hold as Treasury Stock

8 April 2019

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24pAsian shares held back by cautious mood, oil surges
RE
09:23pNEW PRODUCT RELEASE : Industrial, All-in-One PC “STAND-PC”—Version 2 High-Performance Type PC with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
PU
09:23pNEW ZEALAND OIL & GAS : Barque Work Programme Extended
PU
09:23pPIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes C$590,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
09:18p(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 (ISIN : XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362); and (2) Proposed Issue of the New Notes
PU
09:18pWESFARMERS : Proposal to acquire Lynas Corporation - Update 188 KB
PU
09:09pOil prices hit highest in five months as Libya fighting tightens supply
RE
09:08pKO YO CHEMICAL : Annual General Meeting Circular
PU
09:08pKO YO CHEMICAL : Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting
PU
09:08pSONY : Stepping into the future of robotics and AI at Milan Design Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3Uber, ahead of IPO, sees some time before self-driving cars dominate the road
4SONY CORP : SONY : shares surge after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again
5ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : U.S. regulator asks Altria for more information on Juul investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About