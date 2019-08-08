Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 8 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502,

Takapuna, Auckland

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 3.13.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 8 August 2019. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

c)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

d)

Number of Securities acquired:

62,250

e)

Acquisition Price:

$1.4400

f)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

  1. Not applicable
  1. Principal terms:
  2. Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
  3. Reason for acquisition:
  4. Specific authority:
  5. Any terms of the acquisition:
  6. Total number of Securities after acquisition:
  7. Intentions for Securities acquired:
  8. Date of acquisition:

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Kingfish Limited

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue

0.0257%

Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2018

Director Resolution

Not applicable

242,356,406

(Excl. treasury stock of 277,715)

Hold as Treasury Stock

8 August 2019

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pNINTENDO NEWS : Choose Your Adventure! Two NES™ Games Join Nintendo Switch Online in August
BU
09:00pKohlberg closes on acquisition of Bemis Healthcare Packaging Europe; Merges with Nelipak
GL
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The name of the company after redomicile and the amendments to the corporate charter
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Publication of base prospectus supplement
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
08:51pTRAVEL ADVISORY : AirAsia flights affected by Typhoon Lekima
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) refreshment of general mandates; (2) refreshment of repurchase mandate; (3) refreshment of scheme mandate limit; (4) re-election of directors; and (5) notice of annual general meeting
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions in relation to the sale and leaseback of two vessels
PU
08:51pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08:50pVenezuela begins expansion of crude joint venture with China
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
4SYMANTEC CORPORATION : Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
5EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY : KODAK: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group