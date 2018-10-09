Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 8 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 01:18am CEST

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 8 October 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

8,000

c)

Acquisition Price:

$1.3900

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0041%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

194,835,694

(Excl. treasury stock of 51,787)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

8 October 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 23:17:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH takes part in IMF, WBG 2018 Meetings in Indonesia
AQ
02:30aPORSCHE : 911 Speedster will go into production
AQ
02:30aDOHA BANK : launches ‘instant loan approvals’
AQ
02:30aOOREDOO : new Shahry packs in huge demand
AQ
02:30aQNB : ‘Qatar Airways Cargo named world’s largest cargo operator’
AQ
02:30aMANDARIN ORIENTAL : Hong Kong's Excelsior Hotel to Be Redeveloped Into Commercial Property
DJ
02:27aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : GCC $10b support to Bahrain will bring economic stability
AQ
02:18aGENERAL MOTORS : Chevy “Walks” for Eighth Year in Fight Against Breast Cancer
PU
02:17aMICROSOFT : Project xCloud Seeks to Provide More Choices in Gaming
DJ
02:14aFORD MOTOR : picks BBDO as new advertising partner in marketing shake-up
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..
2FACEBOOK : Alphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed
3IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravta..
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Present New Data From Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2018 Congres..
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 13 Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.