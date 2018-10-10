Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 9 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 01:23am CEST

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

KINGFISH LIMITED

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those securities in Kingfish Limited that have been acquired on market by Kingfish Limited on 9 October 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Kingfish Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZKFLE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

27,500

c)

Acquisition Price:

$1.3800

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0141%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

194,808,194

(Excl. treasury stock of 79,287)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

9 October 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Kingfish Limited

KFL - Notice of acquisition of securities

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 23:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aACCESS : to Collaborate with LeapMind to Implement AI on Numerous IoT Devices with Low Power Consumption
PU
03:09aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Xinjiang corrects pan-halal trend
AQ
03:09aAFCON 2019 QUALIFIER : Akwa Ibom govt subsidises gate fees by 50 per cent
AQ
03:08aNEC : provides LoRaWAN™-compliant network server for trials of remote LP gas meter reading
PU
03:08aBANK OF HAWAII ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS : Eric Chen, Rian DuBach, Roberto Fortuna and Roger Khlopin
PU
03:08aFACEBOOK : size and complexity make efforts to deal with latest crisis more difficult
AQ
03:08aSPRING AIRLINES : Hongqiao airport opens self-service check-in
AQ
03:07aOil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
RE
03:06aJACK IN BOX : franchisees press company board to replace CEO
AQ
03:04aSKY DEUTSCHLAND GMBH : Comcast becomes majority shareholder of Sky
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.