Kingfish : KFL â“ Quarterly dividend of 3.00 cents per share

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules
Notice of event affecting securities
NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.2. For rights, NZSX Listing Rules 7.10.9 and 7.10.10. For change to allotment, NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.1, a separate advice is required.
Full name of Issuer
Kingfish Limited
Name of officer authorised to make this notice
Authority for event, e.g. Directors' resolution
Nature of event
Bonus Issue Rights Issue non-renouncable
Taxable
/ Non Taxable If ticked, state
Conversion
InterestRights Issue Renouncable
Call
Dividend
x
whether:Interim
x
Full Year
Special
EXISTING securities affected by this
Description of the class of securities
Kingfish Ordinary Shares
ISIN
Details of securities issued pursuant to this event
Description of the class of securitiesNumber of Securities to be issued following eventConversion, Maturity, Call Payable or Exercise Date
Strike price per security for any issue in lieu or dateStrike Price available.
Treatment of Fractions
Monies Associated with Event
In dollars and centsDividend payable, Call payable, Exercise price, Conversion price, Redemption price, Application money.
Excluded income per security
(only applicable to listed PIEs)
$0.008237 $0.021763
NZD $5,799,296
Total monies
Source of PaymentSupplementary dividend details -
NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.7
Amount per security in dollars and cents
Date Payable
Taxation
In the case of a taxable bonus issue state strike price
Amount per Security in Dollars and cents to six decimal places
Imputation Credits (Give details)
Foreign Withholding TaxFDP Credits (Give details)
Timing
Record Date 5pm
Application Date
Notice Date
Allotment Date
