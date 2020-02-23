Kingfish : KFL â“ Quarterly dividend of 3.24 cents per share

|
Distribution Notice
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Kingfish Limited
Financial product name/description
Kingfish Ordinary Shares
NZX ticker code
KFL
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX
NZKFLE0001S0
Type of distribution
Full Year
|
X
Special
DRP applies
X
|
Record date
[13/03/2020]
Ex-Date (one business day before the
Payment date (and allotment date for
|
Total monies associated with the
$ 7,980,321
Source of distribution (for example,
Current period earnings
|
retained earnings)
Currency
NZD
Section 2: Distribution amounts per financial product
Gross distribution2
$0.03388877
Total cash distribution3
$0.03240000
Excluded amount (applicable to listed
Supplementary distribution amount
Section 3: Imputation credits and Resident Withholding Tax4
Is the distribution imputed
Fully imputed
Partial imputation
No imputation
If fully or partially imputed, please
4.59% partially imputed
|
Imputation tax credits per financial
Resident Withholding Tax per
-
Continuous issuers should indicate that this is based on the number of units on issue at the date of the form
-
"Gross distribution" is the total cash distribution plus the amount of imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of Resident Withholding Tax (RWT).
-
"Total cash distribution" is the cash distribution excluding imputation credits, per financial product, before the deduction of RWT. This should include any excluded amounts, where applicable to listed PIEs.
-
The imputation credits plus the RWT amount is 33% of the gross distribution for the purposes of this form. If the distribution is fully imputed the imputation credits will be 28% of the gross distribution with remaining 5% being RWT. This does not constitute advice as to whether or not RWT needs to be withheld.
Section 4: Distribution re-investment plan (if applicable)
DRP % discount (if any)
3.0%
|
determining market price for DRP
Specify source of financial products to
|
|
|
Last date to submit a participation
Section 5:
Authority for this announcement
Name of person authorised to make
Contact person for this
Contact phone number
Contact email address
enquire@kingfish.co.nz
[27/03/2020]
Disclaimer
Kingfish Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 02:38:04 UTC