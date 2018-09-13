Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL ex-div NAV as at 12/09/18 - $1.5243

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:23am CEST

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 12/9/18 - $1.5243 (after deducting 3.00cps dividend payable)

Date

12/9/2018

5/9/2018

KFL undiluted NAV*

$1.5243

$1.5673

Share price close

$1.41

$1.44

Discount

7%

8%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is after deducting an accrual for a 3.00 cents per share dividend to be paid on 28 September 2018. The NAV per share is also calculated after deducting treasury stock of 115,508 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme). A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV.

* The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWE). At 12 September 2018, 48,368,533 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 July 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.37 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 19 July 2018 and 12 July 2019. Dividends totalling 3.00 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 July 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 12 September 2018 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 12%

Mainfreight 11%

The a2 Milk Company 10%

Freightways 9%

Ryman Healthcare 7%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager Kingfish Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 03:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:47aUNILEVER : Starlet off to UK
AQ
05:47aECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE : joins fight against cholera
AQ
05:47aJET AIRWAYS INDIA : India has highest number of female pilots in world
AQ
05:47aGlobal Goat Milk Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Flavored Milk to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46aGlobal Plant-Based Protein Products Market for Infants to Post a CAGR of 10% Through 2022 | Technavio
BU
05:43aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Multibillion-Dollar Damage Caused by NotPetya and WannaCry – Learn How ForeScout Visibility Platform Can Help Address
PU
05:43aGlobal Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 49% Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
05:37aPLANET FITNESS : Three Bay Area women jailed in string of Fresno gym burglaries, police say
AQ
05:30aNEW INDIA ASSURANCE : Cochin International Airport Ltd seeks Rs 336-crore insurance claim for flood-related damage  
AQ
05:30aINDIAN BANK : Revathi stars in JBSE College win
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3RAAB - BREXIT DEAL ATTAINABLE, BUT NO DEAL MEANS NO EU PAYMENT: Telegraph
4Canada's Freeland won't hold NAFTA talks, says more work needed
5BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : LG Display struggles for footing after LCD forecasting error leads to crisis

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.