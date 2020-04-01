Log in
Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 1/4/20 - $1.4027

04/01/2020 | 10:21pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 1/4/20 - $1.4027

Date

1/4/2020

31/3/2020

KFL undiluted NAV

$1.4027

$1.3892

Share price close

$1.33

$1.29

Discount

5%

7%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWF). At 1 April 2020, 61,578,083 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 March 2021. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.64 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 9 March 2020 and the announcement of the 12 March 2021 exercise price. Dividends totalling 3.24 cents per share have been declared to date and three more dividends are expected to be declared in the remaining period to12 March 2021.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 1 April 2020 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

19%

The a2 Milk Company

17%

Mainfreight

15%

Infratil

10%

Summerset

6%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 02:20:04 UTC
