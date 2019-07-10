Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 10/07/19 - $1.6488

Kingfish Limited

KFL undiluted NAV as at 10/7/19 - $1.6488

Date 10/7/2019 3/7/2019 KFL undiluted NAV* $1.6488 $1.6332 Share price close $1.43 $1.44 Discount 13% 12%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 53,000 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme).

The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWE). At 10 July 2019, 48,368,533 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 July 2019. The exercise price for each warrant is $1.25.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 10 July 2019 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company 16% Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 14% Mainfreight 12% Infratil 9% Freightways 8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

