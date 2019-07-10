Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 10/07/19 - $1.6488

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 10/7/19 - $1.6488

Date

10/7/2019

3/7/2019

KFL undiluted NAV*

$1.6488

$1.6332

Share price close

$1.43

$1.44

Discount

13%

12%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 53,000 shares (acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme).

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWE). At 10 July 2019, 48,368,533 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 July 2019. The exercise price for each warrant is $1.25.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 10 July 2019 are approximately as follows:

The a2 Milk Company

16%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

14%

Mainfreight

12%

Infratil

9%

Freightways

8%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 03:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:38pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 9/07/19 - $0.9795
PU
11:38pBRIGHTCOVE : Shilpa Shetty Wellness Video On Demand Service Powered By Brightcove
PU
11:33pTASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete - First Order from Australian/NZ Distributor
PU
11:31pCALLIDUS CAPITAL : Announces the Closing of the Sale of Bluberi Gaming Canada Inc. to Catalyst Funds
AQ
11:28pKINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 10/07/19 - $1.6488
PU
11:18pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:16pFUJITSU : Launches 12 New Enterprise PC Models to Advance Workstyle Transformation
AQ
11:16pEISAI : Latest Data on Eisai's Alzheimer's Disease/ Dementia Pipeline to be Presented at AAIC 2019
AQ
11:15pLEYOU TECHNOLOGIES : and Amazon Game Studios to Co-develop Game Based on "The Lord of the Rings" World
AQ
11:14pSouth Korea steps up efforts for U.S. help in export row with Japan
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
4SK HYNIX INC : South Korea steps up efforts for U.S. help in export row with Japan
5A-TEK, INC. : Hires Ted Schmitt to Lead Its Federal Government Health IT Practice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About